Bulgaria to bolster up its wheat reserves, producers fear export ban

SOFIA, March 5 (Reuters) - Bulgaria plans to beef up its
grain reserves and buy enough grain from local producers to
ensure domestic needs for a year ahead as it weighs in risks
from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and volatility of grain
markets, its deputy premier said.
Grain producers in the Black Sea country said the state
plans to buy about 1.5 million tonnes of wheat out of 3 million
tonnes that are still in the country's silos and might restrict
wheat exports until it has carried out the planned purchases.
Traders say Bulgaria, one of European Union wheat exporters
is seeing extra export demand as merchants seek to replace grain
they planned to ship from Ukraine and Russia, two of world's
biggest suppliers.
On Friday, Hungary banned all grain exports due to price
increases caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"We need to prepare for the worst case scenario. We have
grains for two years in the country, while the state reserve has
wheat stocks for 60 days," deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev
told pubic BNT television late on Friday.
"We have the resources to do that (buy wheat), rather than
we export all of it and wonder in September where to buy from,
or at what prices," Vassilev, who is also finance minister,
said.
Bulgaria's National Association of Grain Producers (NAGP)
said a working group is being set up with the government to
discuss details on the planned state purchases, including their
timeline and prices and how they would affect exports.
"We have been told at a meeting on Friday that until the
states buys out 1.5 million tonnes of wheat, export might be
restricted," Radoslav Hristov with the NAGP said.
Extra customs checks by Bulgaria earlier this week were
slowing grain vessel loadings, which producers said was an
unofficial attempt to halt exports.
Hristov said the government has pledged not to obstrcut
already sealed grain export deals and to allow loaded ships to
depart.
