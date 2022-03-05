Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bulgaria to bolster up its wheat reserves, producers fear export ban

03/05/2022 | 04:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOFIA, March 5 (Reuters) - Bulgaria plans to beef up its grain reserves and buy enough grain from local producers to ensure domestic needs for a year ahead as it weighs in risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and volatility of grain markets, its deputy premier said.

Grain producers in the Black Sea country said the state plans to buy about 1.5 million tonnes of wheat out of 3 million tonnes that are still in the country's silos and might restrict wheat exports until it has carried out the planned purchases.

Traders say Bulgaria, one of European Union wheat exporters is seeing extra export demand as merchants seek to replace grain they planned to ship from Ukraine and Russia, two of world's biggest suppliers.

On Friday, Hungary banned all grain exports due to price increases caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We need to prepare for the worst case scenario. We have grains for two years in the country, while the state reserve has wheat stocks for 60 days," deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev told pubic BNT television late on Friday.

"We have the resources to do that (buy wheat), rather than we export all of it and wonder in September where to buy from, or at what prices," Vassilev, who is also finance minister, said.

Bulgaria's National Association of Grain Producers (NAGP) said a working group is being set up with the government to discuss details on the planned state purchases, including their timeline and prices and how they would affect exports.

"We have been told at a meeting on Friday that until the states buys out 1.5 million tonnes of wheat, export might be restricted," Radoslav Hristov with the NAGP said.

Extra customs checks by Bulgaria earlier this week were slowing grain vessel loadings, which producers said was an unofficial attempt to halt exports.

Hristov said the government has pledged not to obstrcut already sealed grain export deals and to allow loaded ships to depart. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16aItaly seizes oligarchs' villas and yachts in initial sweep
RE
06:15aZara owner Inditex closes Russian stores and online platform
RE
06:07aIn New York's 'Little Odessa,' Ukrainians see Russians as neighbors, not enemies
RE
06:06aNATO is being cowed by Russia, Ukraine says
RE
06:05aBritain says Russian strikes in Ukraine lessen over past 24 hours
RE
06:00aFood prices jump 20.7% yr/yr to hit record high in Feb, U.N. agency says
RE
05:52a'Please close the sky' Ukrainians refugees plead
RE
05:42aBritain urges its nationals to consider leaving Russia
RE
05:22aELON MUSK : SpaceX's Musk says Starlink has been told by some governments to block Russian news
RE
05:21aChina targets slower economic growth as headwinds gather
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOP WRAP 5-Russia declares limited ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities to..
2TOP WRAP 5-Russia declares limited ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities to..
3UK, France say Iran nuclear deal is close, Russia points to next week
4Petrobras : on the transfer of participation in the Búzios field March ..
5China pledges peaceful growth of Taiwan ties, but opposes foreign inter..

HOT NEWS