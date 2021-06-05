Bulgaria to set up its own 'blacklist' after U.S. graft sanctions

SOFIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will set up its own
"blacklist" of companies and people associated with three
Bulgarians and 64 entities that the United States has imposed
sanctions on over alleged corruption, preventing state dealings
with them, the interim government said late on Friday.
The United States this week blocked assets and cut off
access to its financial system to former lawmaker and media
mogul Delyan Peevski, government official Ilko Zhelyazkov and
fugitive gambling tycoon Vassil Bozhkov.
The interim government, in office until a July 11
parliamentary election, is setting up a group of financial and
interior ministry officials as well as tax and intelligence
officers to identify and list people and entities associated
with those under U.S. sanctions.
State administrations and companies with state or municipal
ownership will have to cut links with those on that list, the
government said in a statement.
"State structures and state companies need to stop any
transactions with the people and their associates on the U.S.
sanction list, because otherwise they could potentially end up
in that list themselves," Finance Minister Assen Vassilev said.
Peevski, whom many in Bulgaria see as a powerful
behind-the-scenes power broker with strong influence on
judiciary and political elites, has denied wrongdoing.
Zhelyazkov, currently on paid leave, has not commented on the
U.S. sanctions.
Bozhkov, who faces over 18 charges at home, including for
fax fraud and influence peddling, has said the sanctions ignored
his own status as a victim of extortion.
Many Bulgarians, who protested last year for months against
endemic graft, welcomed the U.S. sanctions in hopes that the
move will prompt a action against high-level corruption at home.
Bulgaria is the poorest member of the European Union and is
ranked as the bloc's most corrupt member by Transparency
International. Despite a declared will to root out graft, it has
not jailed a single high-level official on corruption charges.
