Bulgarian National Bank : The BNB published statistical data on the structure of banknotes and coins in circulation for May 2021

PRESS RELEASE
15 June 2021
The BNB published statistical data on the structure of banknotes and coins in circulation for May 2021.
The data are organised in time series and presented in a tabular format in Statistics on banknotes and coins in circulationsection. Data dissemination calendar is available here.
