Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bulgarian National Bank : The BNB published statistical data on the structure of banknotes and coins in circulation for May 2021

06/15/2021 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

15 June 2021

The BNB published statistical data on the structure of banknotes and coins in circulation for May 2021.

The data are organised in time series and presented in a tabular format in Statistics on banknotes and coins in circulationsection. Data dissemination calendar is available here.


Disclaimer

Bulgarian National Bank published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 07:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30a'THE PEOPLE VS ARCTIC OIL' : Climate activists target Norway at human rights court
RE
08:27aConsumer staples, healthcare stocks boost FTSE 100
RE
08:20aIndia to expedite amazon, flipkart antitrust probe -sources
RE
08:20aMalaysia's axiata group says hopeful to sign agreement on merger with norway's telenor
RE
08:19aMalaysia's axiata group says shareholders upbeat about proposed merger with norway's telenor
RE
08:18aBULGARIAN NATIONAL BANK  : The BNB published statistical data on the structure of banknotes and coins in circulation for May 2021
PU
08:17aGermany's Lufthansa plots course for leaner post-pandemic future
RE
08:16aMizuho corporate culture the root cause of repeated system failures, probe finds
RE
08:15aMalaysia's axiata group says concluded due diligence process in merger talks with norway's telenor
RE
08:15aJapan's Daiichi Sankyo halts trials of existing drug for COVID-19 treatment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold prices ease as U.S. dollar firms ahead of Fed meeting
2Asian shares mixed, dollar strong as investors eye Fed meeting
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
4WHAT INVESTORS ARE WATCHING FROM THE FED: taper talk and inflation
5Asian shares mixed, dollar strong as investors eye Fed meeting

HOT NEWS