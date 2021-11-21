Bulgarian President Radev wins second term on anti-corruption ticket

SOFIA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev
won a second term in office by a wide margin on Sunday as voters
in the European Union's poorest country backed his strong
anti-corruption message, exit polls showed.
Radev, 58, defeated his challenger Anastas Gerdzhikov, also
58, winning 66% to 32% in the presidential run-off after nearly
winning outright in the first round on Nov 14, according to exit
polls that also registered a record low voter turnout.
The election comes amid widespread discontent against high
level graft that ended the decade-long rule of former premier
Boyko Borissov in April and led a new anti-corruption party to
victory in last week's parliamentary elections.
"An unprecedented political month with two types of
elections ended that clearly highlighted the desire of the
people for change, to break with corruption, robbery and
unlawfulness and remove the mafia from power," a jubilant Radev
told reporters after the vote.
The presidential post is largely ceremonial but provides a
powerful platform to influence public opinion. The president
comes to prominence in times of political crisis, when the head
of state can appoint interim cabinets.
Radev, a former air-force commander gained popularity for
his open support of massive anti-graft protests against Borissov
in 2020 and for appointing interim governments that brought to
light murky public procurement deals of Borissov's last
centre-right cabinet. Borissov has denied any wrongdoing.
"Radev's win re-confirms the desire for change in Bulgaria.
His re-election will facilitate the formation of a coalition
government," said Daniel Smilov, political analyst with Centre
for Liberal Strategies.
Gerdzhikov, the Sofia University rector backed by Borissov's
GERB party, conceded defeat and expressed regret for failing to
convince Bulgarians he could unite the nation.
Two Harvard-educated entrepreneurs Radev appointed in May as
interim ministers have since set up the We Continue The Change
party (PP), which won Bulgaria's third national election this
year on Nov. 14, pledging "zero corruption".
Radev is supported by Borissov's political opponents - PP,
the Socialists and the anti-elite ITN party which, along with
another anti-graft faction, are holding talks to form a
coalition government.
In his first words after the vote, Radev addressed the
parties, urging them to forge a ruling government and kick-start
judicial reforms, combat the coronavirus pandemic and take
measures to protect the vulnerable from high energy costs.
Radev's second five-year term will start on Jan. 22.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Clelia Oziel and
Hugh Lawson)