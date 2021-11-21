Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bulgarian President Radev wins second term on anti-corruption ticket

11/21/2021 | 01:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOFIA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev won a second term in office by a wide margin on Sunday as voters in the European Union's poorest country backed his strong anti-corruption message, exit polls showed.

Radev, 58, defeated his challenger Anastas Gerdzhikov, also 58, winning 66% to 32% in the presidential run-off after nearly winning outright in the first round on Nov 14, according to exit polls that also registered a record low voter turnout.

The election comes amid widespread discontent against high level graft that ended the decade-long rule of former premier Boyko Borissov in April and led a new anti-corruption party to victory in last week's parliamentary elections.

"An unprecedented political month with two types of elections ended that clearly highlighted the desire of the people for change, to break with corruption, robbery and unlawfulness and remove the mafia from power," a jubilant Radev told reporters after the vote.

The presidential post is largely ceremonial but provides a powerful platform to influence public opinion. The president comes to prominence in times of political crisis, when the head of state can appoint interim cabinets.

Radev, a former air-force commander gained popularity for his open support of massive anti-graft protests against Borissov in 2020 and for appointing interim governments that brought to light murky public procurement deals of Borissov's last centre-right cabinet. Borissov has denied any wrongdoing.

"Radev's win re-confirms the desire for change in Bulgaria. His re-election will facilitate the formation of a coalition government," said Daniel Smilov, political analyst with Centre for Liberal Strategies.

Gerdzhikov, the Sofia University rector backed by Borissov's GERB party, conceded defeat and expressed regret for failing to convince Bulgarians he could unite the nation.

Two Harvard-educated entrepreneurs Radev appointed in May as interim ministers have since set up the We Continue The Change party (PP), which won Bulgaria's third national election this year on Nov. 14, pledging "zero corruption".

Radev is supported by Borissov's political opponents - PP, the Socialists and the anti-elite ITN party which, along with another anti-graft faction, are holding talks to form a coalition government.

In his first words after the vote, Radev addressed the parties, urging them to forge a ruling government and kick-start judicial reforms, combat the coronavirus pandemic and take measures to protect the vulnerable from high energy costs.

Radev's second five-year term will start on Jan. 22.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Clelia Oziel and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pKKR makes $12 billion approach to take Telecom Italia private
RE
03:41pFour Sudanese political detainees to be released- official sources
RE
03:41pFour sudanese political detainees to be released sunday night following agreement - government sources
RE
03:24pNEW ZEALAND INLAND REVENUE : 39% RWT deduction rate
PU
03:18pNo stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair
RE
01:44pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Zimbabwe to prioritize policies on value chains across all sectors to spur industrialization
PU
01:36pFunds CVC and Advent say open to discussing solution to strengthen TIM
RE
01:08pBulgarian President Radev wins second term on anti-corruption ticket
RE
12:44pPaid family leave in spotlight as Senate weighs Biden social spending plan
RE
12:04pBOX OFFICE : 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Starts Strong With $44 Million, 'King Richard' Whiffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
2No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chai..
3KKR makes $12 billion approach to take Telecom Italia private
4China downgrades its diplomatic ties with lithuania over taiwan issue
5CryptoVirally To Offer Innovative Marketing Services for Crypto Project..

HOT NEWS