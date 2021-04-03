Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bulgarians elect new parliament amid COVID fears, anger over graft

04/03/2021 | 08:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Ruling centre-right GERB holds lead in polls

* PM Borissov pledges more roads, economic growth

* Anger over endemic graft boosts smaller parties

* Coronavirus to weigh on voter turnout

SOFIA, April 4 (Reuters) - Bulgarians vote in a parliamentary election on Sunday that will decide whether long-serving Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wins a fresh four-year mandate despite persistent concerns about graft in the European Union's poorest member state.

Opinion polls suggest Borissov's centre-right GERB will again be the largest party, with 28-29% of the vote, but will fall short of a majority and may struggle to build a stable coalition in a more fractured parliament.

That in turn could hamper Bulgaria's ability to tap effectively the European Union's 750 billion euro ($884 billion) Recovery Fund to help rebuild its battered economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

Borissov, 61, a burly ex-fireman in power almost without a break since 2009, has sought to showcase his successes in modernising Bulgaria's creaking infrastructure during a low-key campaign held amid surging coronavirus infections.

"We have built a stable base on which the country can develop further. Bringing Bulgaria back to the path of (economic) growth already this year is our main goal," Borissov wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

More than 6.7 million Bulgarians are eligible to vote, but pollsters expect a low turnout due to voters' fears of the coronavirus and a slow vaccine rollout.

Bulgaria weathered the first wave of the pandemic last year relatively well, but like other eastern European countries has suffered badly in the current wave. It is now recording about 4,000 new daily cases and has the second highest COVID-related death rate in the EU after Hungary, Our World in Data shows.

Although hospitals are full, the government has eased some lockdown restrictions ahead of the vote, allowing restaurants to serve customers outdoors and cinemas and gyms to operate at 30% capacity. Kindergartens will reopen on April 5.

CORRUPTION

Borissov's government has presided over a 36% increase in Bulgarians' average monthly salary to 1,468 levs ($882), has kept public debt low, and secured the country's entry to the 'waiting room' for joining the euro.

But its failure to tackle endemic corruption and reform a graft-prone judiciary brought thousands of protesters onto the streets for months during 2020.

They accused him of cosying up to local oligarchs and funnelling EU aid to businesses close to GERB, which he denies.

President Rumen Radev, a staunch critic of Borissov but whose role is largely ceremonial, has urged Bulgarians to think carefully before voting on Sunday, saying the country needs new faces and ideas.

The main opposition Socialists campaigned on restoring trust in state institutions and reducing poverty, but have been hampered by internal squabbles and the rise of smaller anti-graft parties and are expected to win only 20-22% of the vote.

An anti-elite party led by TV host Slavi Trifonov looks set to finish third with 13%. Trifonov says he opposes any coalition with mainstream parties, raising the spectre of a deadlocked parliament if his party performs well.

It is closely followed by the ethnic Turkish MRF party.

Democratic Bulgaria and Stand Up! Mafia Out!, boosted by the protests, are also expected to win seats. GERB's coalition partner, the nationalist VMRO party, is close to the 4% threshold, polls show.

Polls open at 7 am (0400 GMT) and close at 8 pm. ($1 = 1.6628 leva) ($1 = 0.8502 euros)

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:48aChina graft watchdog probes Norinco Group ex-chairman Yin Jiaxu
RE
04/03Indonesian divers hunt 17 missing after fishing boat, bulk carrier collide
RE
04/03CENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES  : BSP Supports Green and Sustainable Finance in PH
PU
04/03Bulgarians elect new parliament amid COVID fears, anger over graft
RE
04/03France cuts economic growth forecast to 5% amid lockdown
RE
04/03FRANCE TO REVISE ECONOMIC GROWTH FORECAST FOR 2021 DOWN TO 5% FROM 6% - BRUNO LE MAIRE IN JDD Interview
RE
04/03Leaker says they are offering private details of 500 million Facebook users
RE
04/03U.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 552,829 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
04/03U.S. CDC Says Delivered 207.9 Million Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of April 3
RE
04/03TESLA  : files a petition against U.S. labor board order
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZene..
2BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED : BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF Interim Report for December 2020
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Statement on U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing (Updated)
4KADMON HOLDINGS, INC. : KADMON : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kadmon Hold..
5March Madness Final Four to Feature Revolutionary New Technology in Message Advertising From Ryff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ