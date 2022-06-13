Log in
'Bullshit', 'idiotic': Barr bluntly dismisses claims of election fraud

06/13/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
STORY: The Democratic-led House of Representatives panel made the case that Trump decided to claim that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him even though many of his staffers said that Democrat Joe Biden had won more votes.

In video testimony, Trump's former Attorney General William Barr bluntly dismissed claims of fraud as "based on misinformation" and "crazy stuff."

Citing what former President Trump called "the big vote dump" in Detroit, Barr said he explained to the president that unlike in other states, vote counting in Detroit is a centralized process and so it was normal for boxes to arrive at "all different hours" and that "there's no indication of fraud in Detroit."

Barr said he told the president that "the claims of fraud were bullshit."


© Reuters 2022
