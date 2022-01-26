Bumble Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Bumble, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bumble, Inc. (“Bumble” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BMBL). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's Class A common stock directly in its September 2021 secondary public stock offering (the "SPO").



On or around September 10, 2021, Bumble conducted its SPO in which its controlling shareholder Blackstone Group Inc. sold 20.7 million shares of Bumble Class A common stock to the public at $54.00 per share.

Then, on November 10, 2021, Bumble announced its third quarter 2021 financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, disclosing that rather than growing paying users, Bumble's total paying user count had actually declined to 2.86 million. According to the complaint, this was well below the 2.9 million paying users as of June 30, 2021 that Bumble had reported in the SPO's Registration Statement.

Following this news, Bumble’s share price fell $9.19, or about 19.2%, to close at $38.56 per share on November 11, 2021. According to the complaint, by January 24, 2022, Bumble Class A common stock traded below $27 per share, a decline of more than 50% from the SPO price.

