Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bumble Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Bumble, Inc.

01/26/2022 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bumble, Inc. (“Bumble” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BMBL). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's Class A common stock directly in its September 2021 secondary public stock offering (the "SPO").

On or around September 10, 2021, Bumble conducted its SPO in which its controlling shareholder Blackstone Group Inc. sold 20.7 million shares of Bumble Class A common stock to the public at $54.00 per share.

Then, on November 10, 2021, Bumble announced its third quarter 2021 financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, disclosing that rather than growing paying users, Bumble's total paying user count had actually declined to 2.86 million. According to the complaint, this was well below the 2.9 million paying users as of June 30, 2021 that Bumble had reported in the SPO's Registration Statement.

Following this news, Bumble’s share price fell $9.19, or about 19.2%, to close at $38.56 per share on November 11, 2021. According to the complaint, by January 24, 2022, Bumble Class A common stock traded below $27 per share, a decline of more than 50% from the SPO price.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than March 25, 2022 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(212) 687-1980
E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pEXPERT AI S P A : What Is a Knowledge Graph?
PU
05:59pKYNDRYL : to Expand Partnership With TIS in Japan to Speed Enterprise Modernization
PU
05:59pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Rainbow Six Extraction Surpasses 3 Million Players; Buddy Pass Out Tomorrow
PU
05:59pSOMNOMED : Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
PU
05:59pRED MOUNTAIN MINING : Proposed issue of securities - RMX
PU
05:59pRESAPP HEALTH : Further international appointments to COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board
PU
05:58pAustralia central bank to scrap QE on Feb. 1, wait with rate hikes till November
RE
05:56pKilroy Realty Included in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the Third Year in a Row
BU
05:55pRLI CORP. : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:55pMETA : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, IBM, Meta, Moderna, Netflix...
2Fed likely to hike rates in March as Powell vows sustained inflation fi..
3Wall Street gains evaporate, S&P 500 ends lower on Fed tightening timel..
4Stocks shed gains, Treasuries jump as Fed signals rate hikes could come..
5Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

HOT NEWS