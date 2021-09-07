Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bumped study rewards customers in Ulta Beauty stock, up-levels their loyalty and steals 25% of beauty market share from competitors

09/07/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bumped — the tech company on a mission to create an ownership economy — released data from their two-year pilot study showing that when Ulta customers were rewarded in ULTA stock every time they made a purchase, the brand increased their share of wallet among competitive beauty brands 25%.

Over a two-year data study, Bumped automatically rewarded users in fractional shares of Ulta stock (Ticker: ULTA) when they made a purchase with the company. On average, customers who became owners of Ulta transacted there about 73% more monthly, and increased their monthly spend by 67%.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is the largest U.S beauty retailer—as seen in their recent earnings call, their growth (and the consumer trust that drives it) has continued even through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are few categories that see the intense, passionate consumer loyalty that Beauty does," says David Nelsen, CEO & Founder of Bumped. "When consumers already identify strongly with their beauty brand, we were amazed—and delighted— to see that ownership in the brand solidified and grew that loyalty."

The Bumped pilot ran for two years and rewarded over 13,000 US consumers in fractional stock rewards when they spent at more than 80 brands. Users chose their favorite brand in each category to receive stock rewards from. Bumped managed the entirety of the pilot and results were not influenced by brand involvement.

The findings of the holistic Bumped pilot were researched and reported on by The Columbia School of Business, who released their independent study in February 2021.

About Bumped
Bumped is a tech company on a mission to create an ownership economy. The Bumped platform gives consumers the power to turn their everyday spending into free stock ownership, and their suite of tools helps businesses reward their customers in fractional shares of stock. Bumped believes that we all create the economy together, and we all should have the opportunity to benefit from it. Learn more and say hello at bumped.com.

Disclosures
The Bumped app and website are operated by Bumped, Inc. Brokerage services are provided by Bumped Financial LLC, member FINRA /SIPC . More about Bumped Financial LLC on FINRA's FINRA BrokerCheck website.

Investing in securities involves risk, including possible loss of principal: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value. Nothing here should be construed as an offer to purchase or sell securities.

CONTACT:
Amy Dunn
amy.dunn@bumped.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bumped-study-rewards-customers-in-ulta-beauty-stock-up-levels-their-loyalty-and-steals-25-of-beauty-market-share-from-competitors-301370582.html

SOURCE Bumped Inc


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:36pAgeras Group Acquires Europe's Leading Invoicing Software Zervant
GL
02:35pElemica Expands Order-to-Cash Process Automation Platform
GL
02:34pCohere Raises $40 Million in Series A Financing to Make Natural Language Processing Safe and Accessible to Any Business
GL
02:34pChinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation's bank account
RE
02:32pMEDDROP™ SOLUTION : Sustainability Product of the Year
PU
02:32pSAPPI : Two trailblazers in sustainability, Successfully switching from plastic to paper
PU
02:32pESSILORLUXOTTICA : acquires shares in GrandVision
PU
02:32pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Taps Scott Yost as Senior Vice President and Director of Private Wealth - September 7, 2021
PU
02:32pSIRIUS XM : Catch Tom Brady & Larry Fitzgerald's new weekly SXM series about the NFL season
PU
02:32pSIRIUS XM : Hear twenty one pilots' intimate hometown ‘Small Stage Series' performance on Alt Nation
PU
Latest news "Companies"