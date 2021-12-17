Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bundesbank forecasts growth blip, inflation above ECB target for years

12/17/2021 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are illuminated with a giant euro sign in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Supply chain bottlenecks and new restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic will stall growth in Germany around the turn of the year, delaying the recovery of Europe's biggest economy, the Bundesbank said on Friday.

Struggling with supply shortages, Germany's vast industrial sector has been unable to meet surging demand in recent months and bottlenecks are now expected to last well into next year, pushing out what was expected to be a robust rebound.

"The German economy will experience a setback in the final quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 on account of the pandemic, but is set to pick up significant momentum again in spring of next year," the central bank said in a biannual update of its economic forecasts.

"While pandemic-related restrictions and supply bottlenecks for intermediate goods will stall growth in the final quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, ... private consumption is expected to rise substantially from spring onwards."

The bank now sees German growth at 4.2% in 2022, below the 5.2% projected six months ago and also below the 4.6% expected by the European Commission.

But growth in 2023 is now seen at .2%, almost double June's 1.7% forecast, suggesting the expansion will be delayed rather than lost.

Inflation projections were also revised up.

Price growth is now expected to hold above the European Central Bank's 2% target throughout the Bundesbank's projection horizon.

Consumer price inflation is now seen at 3.6% in 2022, double the rate projected six months ago, before a decline to 2.2% in both 2023 and 2024, the German central bank said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.10% 0.63223 Delayed Quote.0.76%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.01% 1.17552 Delayed Quote.4.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.690255 Delayed Quote.7.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.08% 0.011582 Delayed Quote.3.48%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.06% 0.882909 Delayed Quote.8.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43aIn Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers
RE
02:43aECB'S VILLEROY : We are "probably" close to inflation peak
RE
02:41aVoters give scandal-hit UK PM Johnson 'a kicking' with by-election loss
RE
02:39aMurakami-linked funds sold all Shinsei Bank shares to SBI - filing
RE
02:37aHSBC fined $85 million for anti-money laundering failings
RE
02:37aGerman producer prices soar almost 20% y/y on energy costs
RE
02:37aBundesbank forecasts growth blip, inflation above ECB target for years
RE
02:33aStellantis reshuffles European financing operations through new JVs with banks
RE
02:31aUK house price boom set to end in 2022, Halifax predicts
RE
02:31aProminent Egyptian opposition activist's phone hacked - watchdog
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse senior executive Eric Varvel likely to leave - FT
2Facebook exposes mercenary spy firms that targeted 50,000 people
3Ghislaine Maxwell's defense seeks to make case that accusers' memories ..
4Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..
5U.S. curbs Chinese drone maker DJI, other firms it accuses of aiding ri..

HOT NEWS