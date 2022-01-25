Log in
Bünyamin Saatci to Head Management Team of Prospitalia GmbH, Prospitalia Group's Largest Business Unit

01/25/2022 | 06:41am EST
Prospitalia Group announced today that Bünyamin Saatci will join the management team of Prospitalia GmbH as of February 1, 2022.

Saatci will initially become a member of Prospitalia GmbH’s management team around Markus Wild, Karin Gensow, and Michael Lange. As of April 1, 2022, he will take over as CEO of Prospitalia GmbH, forming the new management team together with Michael Lange, the current Managing Director for Sales. Markus Wild, Managing Director / CEO, and Karin Gensow, Managing Director/ COO, will withdraw from the operational management at their own request as of March 31, 2022, to take on new tasks. Both, Markus Wild and Karin Gensow transition to Prospitalia Group’s Company Board as of April 1, 2022, and also remain associated with Prospitalia as shareholders of the company.

Bünyamin Saatci (44) has more than 15 years of relevant procurement and healthcare expertise. From 2009 to 2021, he was responsible for procurement as Head of the economy and supply department at the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), Germany’s second largest university hospital. Before that, he worked for several years as a consultant at INVERTO AG in the field of procurement and supply chain management, where he advised industry and retail clients across sectors.

“We warmly welcome Bünyamin Saatci to Prospitalia and look forward to jointly shaping the future of the company. With his expertise and experience he ideally complements our leadership team,” said Dr. Marcell Vollmer, CEO of Prospitalia Group.

“Prospitalia has excellent prospects for the future, and I look forward to continuing the company’s success story together with its strong team,” said Bünyamin Saatci. “Particularly at the present time, in which all market participants in the healthcare sector are facing unprecedented challenges, we will be a reliable partner for our customers with future-oriented, sustainable solutions – also beyond traditional procurement.”

Markus Wild transitions to Prospitalia Group’s Company Board after 15 years as Managing Director/ CEO. Karin Gensow joins the Company Board after 29 years at the firm, most recently as Managing Director/ COO. Dr. Carl Hermann Schleifer, Chairman of the Board, said: “Markus Wild has successfully driven forward the expansion of the range of services, the enlargement of the Group as well as the strategic orientation towards digitalisation. With her entrepreneurial spirit and the strategic course she has set, Karin Gensow decisively shaped the success of the procurement company. We are very pleased that both will continue to accompany Prospitalia’s further development as members of the Company Board and as shareholders.”

About Prospitalia

As a leading purchasing service company in the German healthcare market, Prospitalia GmbH supports customers and suppliers at all levels. Our vision is to provide high-quality, innovative and cost-effective patient care. Negotiating cost-effective terms and conditions is just one aspect of this. With EU-compliant and legally compliant tenders for medical products and capital goods, profitability analyses, optimization projects and the basic check in materials management and logistics, Prospitalia does much more. Prospitalia GmbH is a subsidiary of Prospitalia Group Services GmbH.


© Business Wire 2022
