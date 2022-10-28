Buoyant Wall Street boosts world, European stocks; oil drops

(Updates prices throughout)
Wall Street, global shares advance
Bond market yields creep up after large weekly drop
Oil prices drop on China demand worries
Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - World and European
shares turned higher on Friday as Wall Street extended gains
amid hopes of a slowdown in some central banks' rate hikes.
Commodity prices took a hit from a stronger U.S. dollar. Oil
prices slid after top crude importer China widened its COVID-19
curbs.
MSCI's main world index, which tracks 47 countries
, rose 1.5%. It was up for a second straight
weekly gain as investors navigated a mixed bag of earnings and
economic data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 828.52
points, or 2.59%, to 32,861.8, the S&P 500 gained 93.76
points, or 2.46%, to 3,901.06 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 309.78 points, or 2.87%, to 11,102.45.
"This stock market clearly wants to go higher and is growing
confident that next week's Fed-driven fireworks will include the
beginning of a deliberation to tighten at a slower pace," said
Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in
September, while underlying inflation pressures continued to
bubble, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest
rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time this year.
"Wall Street is shrugging off both another hot inflation
report and strong consumer spending data that should support the
case for the Fed to remain aggressive with rate hikes until the
New Year," Moya said.
Europe's STOXX index recouped losses of more
than 1% to close at a five-week high. Earlier, Thursday's weak
forecasts from Amazon sent Europe's tech sector down and
the prospect of renewed COVID curbs in China hit mining and oil
firms.
In bond markets, borrowing costs jumped as stronger than
expected inflation data from France, Germany and Italy put
rising prices back in focus. Still, what analysts had described
as a dovish ECB meeting on Thursday meant Germany's 10-year Bund
yields were set for a weekly decline.
U.S. treasury yields rose and some investors took the recent
data as an indication the Fed will continue its more aggressive
path.
The U.S. dollar was broadly higher against major currencies
though it was down versus the yen. Earlier the yen
weakened after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said it
did not "plan to raise interest rates or head for an exit (from
ultra low interest rates) any time soon" despite raising
inflation forecasts.
Heavy falls in China meant Asia-Pacific shares
closed 1.65% lower.
MSCI's index of EM stocks dropped for the first
time in four sessions, down 1.61%.
DOVES AND BLUEBIRDS
The BOJ's widely expected decision in Asian trading to keep
its policy loose came less than 24 hours after the European
Central Bank raised interest rates 75 bps but said "substantial"
progress had already been made on fighting inflation.
Investors are now turning their attention to the Fed meeting
next week. Fed funds futures are pricing in a 98.4% probability
that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points when
policymakers meet Nov. 1-2. In the past week the market has cut
expectations for an almost 5% target rate by March 2023 to 4.85%
by May 2023.
"I don't think there will be any surprise here (in terms of
rate hike), but it will be more on the message that the Fed will
deliver," said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at
Societe Generale.
The less hawkish comments from the ECB added to expectations
that central banks are likely to slow the pace of monetary
tightening, especially after the Bank of Canada delivered a
smaller-than-anticipated rate hike on Wednesday.
Markets have started to trade on expectations the Fed will
slow its aggressive pace of rate hikes.
"No Powell Pivot, No Santa?" Citi's emerging economy
analysts asked, referring to the so-called "Santa rally" that
markets often see towards the end of the year.
In China, the stock market fell 2.25%, with Hong
Kong's Hang Seng Index down 3.6%, rounding up a rough
week. Bleak industrial profit figures and widening COVID-19
outbreaks have all weighed on sentiment.
The euro was below parity with the dollar again,
although sterling gained against the greenback.
The stronger dollar pressured dollar-traded commodities,
making them more expensive to holders of other currencies.
Brent crude futures fell $1.19, or 1.2%, to
settle at $95.77 a barrel, and U.S. crude fell $1.18, or
1.3%, to $87.90.
Gold futures fell 1.25% to settle at $1,644.80 per
ounce. Spot gold prices dropped 1.17% and spot
silver fell 1.91%.
