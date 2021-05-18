Bureau Veritas : Opens New Laboratory in South Australia

This dedicated capability supports the development of the Australian Commonwealth’s Industry Capability and Sovereign Shipbuilding Programs

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC), has celebrated the opening of a new laboratory and testing facility in Regency Park close to Port Adelaide, the hub for Australian naval shipbuilding in South Australia. The facility was officially opened by the Premier for South Australia, the Hon. Steven Marshall MP in a ceremony on 11th May 2021.

The newly opened laboratory is offering ISO 17025 NATA (National Association of Testing Authorities) accredited Mechanical Testing on state-of-the-art methods. It demonstrates the commitment of Bureau Veritas to support defence and naval shipbuilding within South Australia. It complements the Group’s existing operations within the state, where 300 staff have been supporting key industry sectors including General Fabrication, Mining and Oil & Gas for more than 50 years.

Alongside the new Regency Park laboratory, a naval liaison office established in Adelaide’s Defence and Space Innovation Precinct - Lot Fourteen enables Bureau Veritas to drive growth in this strategic and emerging sector of the South Australian economy and provide dedicated support for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

Premier for South Australia Steven Marshall declared: “Bureau Veritas’ commitment to support defence and naval shipbuilding within South Australia is sustaining and creating jobs in this key industry for our state. It was a great privilege to open Bureau Veritas’ brand new laboratory and testing facility and I look forward to seeing the great work this company will be doing as the Federal Government’s naval shipbuilding program ramps up in the coming months and years.”

Rhys LEWIS, Director – Strategic Development – Bureau Veritas Pacific: “This latest investment into South Australia continues our long history of providing independent Testing Inspection & Certification services to strategic and economically significant industries within the state. Whilst this new facility is supporting Sovereign Shipbuilding capability, we have previously supported similar growth and capabilities with developments in Mining and commodities testing businesses within South Australia.”

Pierre de Chateau Thierry, Director, Marine & Offshore, Bureau Veritas Australasia: “Our marine and naval know how, combined with the Group’s global testing and certification expertise, enable to provide a unique mix of maritime and industrial capability. Supporting Australia’s naval ambitions requires that combination of marine technology capabilities with the broader TIC breadth and depth that we offer.”

Bureau Veritas is already supporting the strengths and capabilities of the Royal Australian Navy to prescribe the naval ‘material’ policies and a new standardized naval material rule set for Australia to provide the necessary ecosystem for the design, build and commissioning of naval ships now - and into the future.

