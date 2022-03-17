Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Burger King says Russia franchisee 'refused' to shutter restaurants

03/17/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Women walk outside a Burger King restaurant in Moscow

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so.

Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the franchisee, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company.

It was not immediately clear how to reach Kolobov for comment.

Shear's long letter highlights the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Restaurant Brands entered Russia a decade ago through a joint venture partnership with entities controlled by Kolobov. Restaurant Brands owns a 15% stake in the joint venture, Shear said.

The company has started the process to dispose of its ownership stake. It wants to do so immediately, Shear said, but it will take "some time" based on the terms of the agreement.

There are "no legal clauses that allow us to unilaterally change the contract or allow any one of the partners to simply walk away or overturn the entire agreement," Shear wrote.

"Would we like to suspend all Burger King operations immediately in Russia? Yes. Are we able to enforce a suspension of operations today?" he wrote. "No."

(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Additional reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Leslie Adler)

By Hilary Russ


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 0.41% 57.58 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 6.79% 102.25 Delayed Quote.44.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34pCanadian Pacific Railway's potential lockout would leave shippers few options
RE
03:25pHeads of imf, world bank, ebrd and other institutions say global…
RE
03:24pBiden, Xi to speak as U.S. warns about China military aid for Ukraine war
RE
03:24pBiden, Xi to speak as U.S. warns about China military aid for Ukraine war
RE
03:24pAn american private equity firm sycamore partners is weighing a…
RE
03:24pS.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths
RE
03:23pU.S. citizen killed in Ukraine, Blinken says
RE
03:23pMoscow controls on foreigners trading Russian assets raise write-down concerns
RE
03:22pWall Street rises as investors eye Fed moves, Ukraine peace talks
RE
03:22pBinance says users in Ontario restricted from using its platform - regulator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Explainer - The U.S. yield curve has been flattening: Why you should ca..
3Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
4Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Diageo, Johnson & Johnson, Ralph La..
5Nokia Oyj : , NS Solutions to build, operate and maintain 5G private wi..

HOT NEWS