Burgerfi International : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Greenfield Allison 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

BurgerFi International, Inc. [BFI] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) (Last) (First) (Middle) 4218 NE 2ND AVENUE 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

12/16/2020 (Street)

MIAMI, FL 33137 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price Common Stock, par value $0.0001 12/16/2020 J 10,000 A (1) 10,000 D Common Stock, par value $0.0001 12/16/2020 P(2) 4,616 A $ 10.6 14,616 I See Footnote (2)

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Greenfield Allison

4218 NE 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI, FL 33137 X

/s/ Allison Greenfield 12/18/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). (1) LH Equities, LLC transferred 10,000 founders' shares to Ms. Greenfield as compensation for her service on the board of directors of OPES Acquisition Corp. prior to the consummation of the business combination with BurgerFi International, LLC. (2) The shares were purchased in a private transaction by Leviathan Group, LLC. Ms. Greenfield has voting and dispositive power over the shares and a pecuniary interest in the shares.

