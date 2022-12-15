Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Burkina Faso aware of the dangers of Wagner force -France

12/15/2022 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo arrives in Downing Street ahead of a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London

PARIS (Reuters) -France's foreign ministry said on Thursday the Burkina Faso government was fully aware of the risks of working with mercenaries from Russia's Wagner Group after Ghana alleged on Wednesday that Ouagadougou had hired the group.

Paris and its European allies pulled thousands of troops countering Islamist militants in neighbouring Mali earlier this year as relations deteriorated with the military junta after it agreed a deal with Wagner, which is staffed by Russian army veterans, to operate in the country.

Speaking to reporters alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo alleged that Burkina Faso had hired the mercenaries.

"Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border. Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there," he said.

"I believe a mine in southern Burkina has been allocated to them as a form of payment for their services. Prime minister of Burkina Faso in the last 10 days has been in Moscow. And to have them operating on our northern border is particularly distressing for us in Ghana."

Reuters could not immediately confirm the information.

Officials from Burkina Faso did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a response attributed to Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, he did not directly address Ghana's concerns.

But he accused Western governments, their intelligence services including the CIA and armed United Nations missions of carrying out some of the offences Wagner has been accused of in Africa, including possessing vast mineral resources, carrying out illegal mining and arranging coups.

"Wagner must be invulnerable to protect those whom Western hawks are trying to humiliate, rob or destroy," he said.

France has been particularly angered by Wagner's role in Mali, but also in Central African Republic and Mozambique.

When asked if France could corroborate Akufo-Addo's comments, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre told a news conference that Paris and its European partners continued to be available to cooperate with Burkinabe authorities if they wished and without ambiguity in what she described as a "worsening security and humanitarian situation".

"With regard to Wagner, our message is well known, Wagner has distinguished itself in Africa by a policy of predation, a policy of plundering, which harms the sovereignty of states," she said.

"The Wagner militia has distinguished itself particularly in Mozambique, the Central African Republic, and Mali; this is obviously known to the Burkinabè authorities."

In the past Wagner has not responded publicly to such allegations.

Legendre declined to give any information on whether Paris was aware of a deal.

Burkina Faso has not said publicly that it would consider hiring Wagner mercenaries. In October, a senior U.S. official said the country's interim President Ibrahim Traore had assured U.S. diplomats he would not invite Wagner into the country.

A European diplomatic source told Reuters the bloc was aware of contacts between Burkina and Wagner, but could not confirm whether an accord had been struck.

(Editing by Frances Kerry, William Maclean)

By John Irish


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -3.66% 455.74 Real-time Quote.-11.04%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -4.46% 150.65 Real-time Quote.-9.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.69% 63.65 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
Latest news "Economy"
03:06pCANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides as hawkish ECB spooks investors
RE
03:06pDirect ChassisLink changes hands in $3.6 billion deal-sources
RE
03:06pFrance agrees FCAS jet contract with Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Indra and Eumet
RE
03:05pEU agrees 9th sanctions package against Russia -diplomats
RE
03:01pPuerto Rico independence vote bill passes U.S. House
RE
02:59pColombia to hike minimum monthly wage by 16%
RE
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.40% to Settle at $6.9700 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:43pFTX gets official creditors' committee in its bankruptcy case
RE
02:43pRetail sales fall but labor market still tight
RE
02:31pBank of Mexico hikes interest rate to 10.50%, signal another increase coming
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales fall more than expected in November; weekly jobless c..
2Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
3Futures slide on worries over hawkish Fed
4Analyst recommendations: Aviva, Blackrock, Marriott, Nvidia...
5KERING : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS