Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Burkina Faso crowd celebrates West Africa's latest coup

01/25/2022 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People show their support for the military after they deposed President Kabore outside state Television RTB headquarter, in Ouagadougou

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - More than 1,000 people gathered in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday in support of a coup that a day earlier ousted President Roch Kabore, dissolved government, suspended the constitution and closed borders.

The latest in a long history of coups in West Africa https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/recent-coups-west-central-africa-2022-01-24 comes amid an increasingly bloody Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced millions across the Sahel region.

Soldiers announced they had overthrown Kabore https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/burkina-faso-president-kabore-detained-military-camp-sources-tell-reuters-2022-01-24 on Monday, a move condemned internationally but welcomed by some at home tired of widespread insecurity, alleged corruption and deep poverty.

The crowd gathered in Ouagadougou's national square to play live music, blow horns and dance. A Reuters reporter saw a group burning a French flag, a sign of growing frustration about the military role the former colonial power still plays in the region.

"ECOWAS doesn't care about us, and the international community only wants to condemn," said demonstrator Armel Ouedraogo, referring to West Africa's regional political bloc.

"This is what we want."

Burkina Faso's rural north and east have been badly hit by Islamist violence. Attacks on civilians and the armed forces, including the killing of 49 gendarmes at a security post in November, prompted violent protests calling for Kabore's ouster.

The putchists, called the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR) and led by a lieutenant colonel called Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, said Kabore failed to unite the country or ensure security.

RESIGNATION LETTER

On Monday, they presented him with a hand-written resignation letter, which he signed.

"In the interests of the nation, following events that took place since yesterday, I have decided to resign from my role as president of Burkina Faso," said the letter, confirmed by numerous sources.

Kabore's whereabouts were unknown on Tuesday. The MPSR has said he was detained at a secure location. Vehicles belonging to the presidential fleet were seen riddled with bullets near Kabore's residence on Monday.

The United States, the United Nations, ECOWAS and the G5 group of Sahel nations all condemned the coup.

France's President Emmanuel Macron said the situation had appeared calm in the last few hours and that he had been informed Kabore was "in good health" and not being threatened.

The MPSR said it would propose a calendar for a return to constitutional order "within a reasonable time frame, after consultations with various sections of the nation."

West African armies have staged another four coups in the last 18 months, in Mali, Guinea and Chad.

That has raised worries about a return to the post-independence decades in the 1960s when frequent putches across West and Central Africa saw the region dubbed "The Coup Belt".

(Reporting by Anne Mimault and Thiam Ndiaga; Additional reporting by Ange Aboa in Abidjan; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau in Paris; Writing by Cooper Inveen and Edward McAllister; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

By Anne Mimault and Thiam Ndiaga


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.16% 540.08 Delayed Quote.3.18%
OUSTER, INC. -4.91% 3.29 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.18% 175.93 Delayed Quote.3.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:58aFTSE Rises, Royal Mail Gains as Investors Cheer Cost-Cutting Moves
DJ
06:55aStellantis to start exports of some Russia-made vehicles to Western Europe in Feb
RE
06:54aGE forecasts higher profit, cash flow in 2022
RE
06:53aTropical storm kills two, injures 66 in Mozambique
RE
06:52aNvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition - Bloomberg News
RE
06:52aFinland Plans to Raise EUR3 Billion in New April 2043 Government Bond
DJ
06:49aStadium stampede kills eight in Africa Cup of Nations soccer match
RE
06:49aECB would respond if inflation stayed above expectations - Lane
RE
06:49aRussia adds Putin critic Navalny to list of 'terrorists and extremists'
RE
06:47aAbu Dhabi's ADNOC forms unit to issue debt, explore funding
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
2Credit Suisse's problems mount as lender warns of fourth quarter loss
3Exclusive-Chinese fashion retailer SHEIN revives plan for New York list..
4Indian shares fall amid Fed, Ukraine anxiety; Axis Bank surges
5European stocks pick up; risk appetite hurt by Ukraine fears, Fed hawki..

HOT NEWS