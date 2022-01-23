Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Burkina Faso government denies reports that army has seized power

01/23/2022 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's government on Sunday confirmed gunfire at some military camps but denied reports on social media that the army had seized power.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Ange Aboa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Aaron Ross)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
03:49aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
03:43aBurkina Faso government denies reports that army has seized power
RE
03:21aFactbox-How bad is Lebanon's economic meltdown?
RE
03:18aExplainer-Lebanon's financial crisis and how it happened
RE
03:18aGhana blast leaves survivors with cuts and questions
RE
03:15aPenny pinching and power cuts; Lebanon's middle class squeezed by crisis
RE
03:14aEthiopian army planning to 'eliminate' Tigrayan forces -military official
RE
03:14a'Another crime' say survivors of coalition strikes on Yemeni detention centre
RE
03:12aSudan's 2022 budget targets growth of 1.4%, reducing inflation to 202% - state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear ..
2UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
3Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
4One surrendered Hong Kong hamster tests COVID positive as city lockdown..
5Two Australian states to test school students twice weekly for COVID

HOT NEWS