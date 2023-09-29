Burkina Faso junta leader says no elections until the country safe for voting

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's junta leader, Ibrahim Traore, said on Friday that there would be no elections until the country was safe enough for everyone to vote.

The military government that seized power in a coup last year has committed to organising a vote to restore civilian rule in 2024. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Leslie Adler)