Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Burkina Faso leader says security situation will dictate transition timeline

04/02/2022 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Burkina Faso's Damiba sworn in as president again to lead a three-year transition in Ouagadougou

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's interim president, Paul-Henri Damiba, said on Friday that the 36-month transition timeline to democracy could be revised if the security situation improves.

The West African country is facing an insurgency by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State which have killed thousands and displaced more than 1.7 million people.

"The sooner we manage to curb this situation, the sooner we will begin a return to a normal constitutional order," Damiba said in a speech to the nation.

The country's military junta, which seized power in a January coup, has resisted pressure from West African leaders to shorten the timeline to elections to less than three years.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Belll)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aRed Cross plans fresh evacuation effort from Ukraine's Mariupol
RE
05:36aChina aims to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
RE
05:30aRussia declares top journalist and video blogger 'foreign agents'
RE
05:28aRussia declares top journalist and video blogger 'foreign agents'
RE
05:25aPope says he is considering trip to Kyiv
RE
05:08aUkraine's gold and forex reserves stand at $29 billion, says official
RE
05:08aUK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs
RE
04:54aRussia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted
RE
04:52aRussia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted
RE
04:48aEgypt plans to issue first sovereign sukuk before end of fiscal year - statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
2Burford Capital : Press releases 01 Apr 2022 Intended purchase of ordin..
3UK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs
4Lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing update
5China aims to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation

HOT NEWS