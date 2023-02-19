Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Burkina Faso marks official end of French military operations on its soil

02/19/2023 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - France and Burkina Faso have officially marked the end of French military operations in the West African nation, the Burkinabe armed forces said on Sunday, after a flag-lowering ceremony at the French special forces' camp a day earlier.

In January, Burkina Faso gave France one month to withdraw its troops as it ended a military accord that allowed French troops to fight insurgents on its territory, citing a wish for the country to defend itself.

Their departure marks a new chapter in Burkina's battle with the Islamist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, who have taken over large swathes of land and displaced millions of people in the wider Sahel region, just south of the Sahara.

In a statement, the General Staff of the Burkinabe Armed Forces said it had participated with the leadership of France's Sabre special forces in "a solemn flag-lowering ceremony marking the official end of the Task Force's operations on Burkinabe soil".

The French armed forces ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Last month, the French foreign ministry said France would comply with the request for it to withdraw its some 200-400 special forces personnel from Burkina.

(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Thiam Ndiaga


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:44pCo-chief of Germany's ruling SPD sceptical of NATO spending goal
RE
01:34pAustrian poet seeks solace from gender roles in Berlinale biopic
RE
01:12pApplause, cheers for rescue teams leaving Turkey
RE
12:54pBurkina Faso marks official end of French military operations on its soil
RE
12:42pU.S. plans new sanctions on Russia, targets key industries -Bloomberg News
RE
12:05pBiden to discuss more troops in upcoming visit, Polish PM says
RE
12:02pBorrell: Joint EU arms plan will work but Kyiv needs help now
RE
11:51aMeta to test monthly subscription service priced at $11.99
RE
11:39aAirbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions
RE
11:32aU.S. Plans New Russia Export Controls, Sanctions On Key Industries - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
2TPG acquires Malaysian education assets from KV Asia
3'Pump the brakes', U.S. envoy tells Netanyahu on judicial changes
4Transcript : Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call
5China refines capital and risk management of commercial banks

HOT NEWS