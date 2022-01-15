Log in
Burkina Faso reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu
01/15/2022 | 02:30am EST
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso on Friday reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu, which it said in a statement had been detected across 42 hotspots.
(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Aaron Ross; editing by Diane Craft)
© Reuters 2022
