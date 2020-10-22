Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Burkina Faso's AfCFTA national strategy implementation meeting holds next week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

Addis Ababa, 22 October, 2020 (ECA) -Government officials and experts in Burkina Faso are meeting next weekto develop the country's strategy for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA) ahead of its commencement next year.

The two-day meeting in Ouagadougou from 26 Oct. to 27 Oct. is being organized by the country's trade and industry ministry in collaboration with international partners including the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the International Trade Center and the African Union Commission.

Besides sensitizing participants on the theme of AfCFTA, the meeting will also hold discussions on the risks and opportunities associated with the implementation of the agreement for the country and the implications for stakeholders.

Senior government officials responsible for trade, integration, industry, economy, finance, agriculture livestock, environment, youth and women are taking part, together with representatives of research institutes, think tanks, bilateral development partners, sub-regional and international organizations.

Among private sector and civil society participants expected at the forum are the country's chambers of commerce, workers unions, women's organizations, cooperatives, producer groups, non-government organizations and the media.

TheAfCFTA agreement was signed in Kigali on 21 March 2018 and entered into force on 30 Maylast year following its ratification by 22 member-states.Trading was initially set to commence in July this year but was postponed to January 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Burkina Faso is one of the 30 countries that have ratified it. The agreement, once operational, will be the world's largest by number of participating countries with a market of 1.2 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of US$2.5trillion. It will also constitute a significant milestone towards the realization of the African Union's Agenda 2063 for the socio-economic transformation of the continent. (ECA)

Issued by:

Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 20:34:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:01pFRONTERA ENERGY : Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
PR
05:01pWEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : Launches New Vial2Bag Advanced™ 20mm Admixture Device
PR
05:01pATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : Acquires Queen City Plastics, Inc.
BU
05:01pSecurity Camera Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024
BU
05:01pOrbus Therapeutics Expands Series A Financing to $71 Million to Support Ongoing STELLAR Phase 3 Study in Rare Brain Cancer
GL
05:01pTHE ODP CORPORATION : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Thursday, November 5, 2020
BU
05:01pRED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
BU
05:01pLaredo Petroleum Announces the Reaffirmation of the Company's $725 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility Borrowing Base
GL
05:00pMACATAWA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:00pONEOK INC /NEW/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : 3Q Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
3TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Additional investment of £65 million in Shafte..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group