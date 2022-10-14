Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Burkina Faso to hold talks on new transition president

10/14/2022 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Burkina Faso's new military leader Ibrahim Traore is escorted by soldiers in Ouagadougou

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's military officials, political parties and civil society leaders are set to begin talks on Friday to designate a new interim president and adopt a political transition charter two weeks after its second coup this year.

About 300 delegates will meet over two days in the capital, Ouagadougou, to outline plans to return the West African country to constitutional rule.

Burkina Faso is struggling with a violent insurgency waged by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that began in neighbouring Mali in 2012 and has spread to other countries south of the Sahara Desert.

The violence has killed thousands, displaced nearly two million, and fuelled political instability.

Frustration over growing insecurity spurred two coups in Burkina Faso this year, and two in Mali since 2020.

The captain who led the Sept. 30 coup, Ibrahim Traore, is likely to be named head of Burkina Faso's interim government.

He has made a commitment in statements to a democratic transition timeline agreed between his predecessor, Paul-Henri Damiba, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore constitutional order by July 2024.

The new junta's proposed transition charter is aligned with the previous one, approved during a similar meeting after Damiba seized power in January.

It states that the interim president will not be eligible to run in presidential, legislative and municipal elections marking the end of his or her mandate.

ECOWAS is struggling to facilitate a return to constitutional order in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali, all of which have seen military takeovers since 2020.

The coups, including one in Chad, have raised concern of a backslide in democracy in West and Central Africa against the backdrop of rampant Islamist insurgency.

(Reporting by Anne Mimault and Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Bate Felix, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.47% 402.07 Real-time Quote.-25.48%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.10% 130.21 Real-time Quote.-26.12%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56a"60/40" portfolios are facing worst returns in 100 years: BofA
RE
05:54aNorth American Morning Briefing: All Eyes on Bank -2-
DJ
05:54aNorth American Morning Briefing : All Eyes on Bank Earnings
DJ
05:53aRouble strengthens past 63 vs dollar, Russian stocks recovery stutters
RE
05:53aUk's truss to reverse some economic plans later friday - bloombe…
RE
05:52aBurkina Faso to hold talks on new transition president
RE
05:51aLufthansa CEO sees sector growth buoyed by pickup in travel demand
RE
05:50aDiageo seeks to raise its stake in Kenyan brewer EABL, to keep listing
RE
05:43aStrikes disrupt power output at French nuclear plants - union
RE
05:41aNutanix explores sale after receiving takeover interest - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
2Metals rise on hopes of Chinese stimulus and easing COVID curbs
3China c.bank to step up policy measures to boost economy ahead of party..
4TREASURIES-Long-end yields ease on hopes of UK fiscal policy U-turn
5Chipmaker TSMC's shares leap after quarterly profit beats estimates

HOT NEWS