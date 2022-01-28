Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Burkina Faso will return to constitutional order when conditions are right, military leader says

01/28/2022 | 02:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New Military Leader Of Burkina Faso, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, delivers a speech in Ouagadougou

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's new military leader Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba said on Thursday that the West African country return to constitutional order when conditions are right.

Damiba spoke for the first time on national television since leading a mutiny that ousted President Roch Marc Kabore on Monday.

"When the conditions are right, according to the deadline that our people will define in all sovereignty, I commit to a return to a normal constitutional order," Damiba said.

Wearing a red beret, army fatigues and flanked by national flags, Damiba said he would convene various sections of Burkina Faso's society to agree on a roadmap to plan and carry out needed reforms.

The junta said on Monday after seizing power that it would propose a calendar for a return to constitutional order "within a reasonable time frame" but has not elaborated on its plans.

The officers, who call themselves the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR), launched a mutiny on Sunday night, and removed Kabore https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/burkina-faso-president-kabore-detained-military-camp-sources-tell-reuters-2022-01-24 on Monday, blaming him for failing to contain worsening violence by Islamist militants.

Damiba promised farmers and herders and people across the West African Sahel nation affected by violence from militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, and said he would take back control of those zones. He said security would be priority.

Damiba's speech come before a planned emergency summit https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/west-african-leaders-hold-summit-after-latest-coups-2022-01-26 of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Friday to discuss how to respond to the coup.

ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Burkina Faso's neighbour Mali and Guinea following military takeovers in August 2020 and September 2021, respectively.

This latest coup in West and Central Africa comes amid an increasingly bloody Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced millions across the Sahel region, eroding faith in democratic leaders to combat the problem.

The juntas in Mali and Guinea, as well as in the Central African nation of Chad, where the military took power in April 2021, have all set up transitional governments with a mixture of military officers and civilians.

The juntas in Mali and Chad agreed to 18-month transitions to democratic elections, while Guinea's has not yet laid out a timeline.

Malian authorities, however, have gone back on their original commitment and have proposed delaying elections, originally scheduled for next month, by up to four years.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Aaron Ross and Bate Felix; Editing by Alison Williams and Jonathan Oatis)

By Edward McAllister and Thiam Ndiaga


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.98% 531.71 Delayed Quote.1.37%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.13% 173.11 Delayed Quote.0.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53aElectrolux profit falls as supply-chain headwinds linger
RE
02:50aChina's Xiamen city paves way for long-discussed property tax pilot
RE
02:45aChina regulator issues draft rules for cyberspace content providers
RE
02:45aU.S. calls on Ethiopia to release all those detained under state of emergency
RE
02:44aBrace for Russian cyber attacks over Ukraine, Britain says
RE
02:43aBurkina Faso will return to constitutional order when conditions are right, military leader says
RE
02:42aSteelmaker POSCO's 2021 profit jumps on strong demand
RE
02:42aChina stocks end at 16-month low ahead of Lunar New Year
RE
02:41aUK's Downing Street party report not received yet, minister says
RE
02:40aBrace for Russian cyber attacks over Ukraine, Britain says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
2FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
3Asian stocks, U.S. futures regain footing after hawkish Fed
4Argentina faces $1.1 billion debt repayment deadline as IMF protests si..
5Toyota remains world's biggest car seller, widens lead on VW

HOT NEWS