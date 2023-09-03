STORY: Access to and from Black Rock City, the event's site, was closed "for the remainder of the event," organizers said in a statement on social media.

Paul Reder, who shared video of the muddy surroundings on Instagram, said the area was cloudy as more rain is expected for the next two days.

According to local media reports, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said rain had created "a situation that required a full stop of vehicle movement on the playa."

More than 60,000 participants travel to and from the remote area in northwest Nevada every year, according to the event's website, gathering in the temporary city to make art, dance, and enjoy community.