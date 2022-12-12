Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Burning through ammo, Russia using 40-year-old rounds, U.S. official says

12/12/2022 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia is turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates as it burns through its stockpiles to carry out its nearly 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday.

"They have drawn from (Russia's) aging ammunition stockpile, which does indicate that they are willing to use that older ammunition, some of which was originally produced more than 40 years ago," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The United States accuses Russia of turning to Iran and North Korea for more firepower as it exhausts its regular supplies of ammunition.

The senior U.S. military official assessed that Russia would burn through its fully-serviceable stocks of ammunition by early 2023 if it did not resort to foreign suppliers and older stocks.

"We assess that at the rate of fire that Russia has been using its artillery and rocket ammunition in terms of what we would call fully serviceable artillery and rocket ammunition. They could probably do that until early 2023," the official said.Using the older stocks carried risks, the official said.

"In other words, you load the ammunition and you cross your fingers and hope it's going to fire or when it lands that it's going to explode," the official said.

Iran has transferred drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, U.S. and Ukrainian officials say. Moscow is also attempting to obtain hundreds of ballistic missiles from Iran and offering Tehran an unprecedented level of military and technical support in return, Britain's envoy the United Nations said on Friday.

Barbara Woodward also said Britain was "almost certain that Russia is seeking to source weaponry from North Korea (and) other heavily sanctioned states, as their own stocks palpably dwindle."

Iran last month acknowledged it had supplied Moscow with drones, but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine. Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine and has denied North Korea was supplying it weapons.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMMO, INC. -3.68% 1.83 Delayed Quote.-65.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.40% 62.25 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
Latest news "Economy"
03:43p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.575% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.611% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:42p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.401% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pBank of Canada says monetary policy is working, sticky inflation a risk
RE
03:37pCountries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions -documents
RE
03:36pSome 1,500 migrants crossed Rio Grande into El Paso on Sunday - witness
RE
03:28pBank of Canada says higher rates are starting to work, frets over inflation risk
RE
03:25pBiden to announce support for African Union joining G20
RE
03:20pCanadian dollar steadies as investors weigh peak rate outlook
RE
03:18pThree people injured by man with axe in Lidl store in northern France -media
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus
2Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
3Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data
4Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..
5LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating

HOT NEWS