Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bursor & Fisher P.A. : Announces Pendency of Federal Securities Claims Against Crypto.com and Kraken Regarding XRP Tokens (“XRP”) and Related Lead Plaintiff Deadline

04/02/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bursor & Fisher, P.A., a consumer rights litigation firm, announces that a lawsuit is pending in the Middle District of Florida that alleges that MCO Malta Dax Limited (d/b/a Crypto.com), Foris Dax Global Limited (d/b/a Crypto.com), Foris Dax, Inc., Foris, Inc. (collectively “Crypto.com”), and Payward, Inc. d/b/a Kraken (“Kraken”) “participated in the sale of XRP [and] has engaged in the unlawful offer and sale of securities in violation of Sections 5(a) and 5(c) of the Securities Act of 1933 (“Securities Act”). 15 U.S.C. §§ 77e(a) and 77e(c).” The lawsuit alleges claims for Unregistered Offer and Sale of Securities in Violation of Sections 5 and 12(a)(1) of the Securities Act of 1933, Violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, Unjust Enrichment, and Money Had and Received. The lawsuit, captioned Toomey, et al. v. Ripple Labs, Inc., et al., is pending under docket number 3:21-cv-00093-BJD-JBT.

The federal securities claims are brought under Sections 5 and Section 12(a)(1) of the Securities Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 77e and 77l, on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased XRP through Crypto.com, all persons or entities in the State of Florida who purchased XRP through Crypto.com, all persons or entities who purchased XRP through Kraken, and all persons or entities in the State of Florida who purchased XRP through Kraken. The class period for the federal securities claims is January 25, 2018 through the present.

Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act (“PLSRA”), 15 U.S.C. § 77z-1(a)(3)(A)(i)(II), any member of the purported class seeking to serve as lead plaintiff of the purported class shall, no later than 60 days after the date on which this notice is published, move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff and approval of lead plaintiff’s selection of lead counsel. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice.

If you wish to discuss this action, Sarah N. Westcot and Andrew Obergfell of Bursor may be contacted at 305-330-5512 or through info@bursor.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:20pBERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pJAGUAR HEALTH  : Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PU
04:20pFROM MICRO TO MACRO : A Note on the Analysis of Aggregate Productivity Dynamics Using Firm-Level Data
PU
04:17pINSTANT VIEW : U.S. March payrolls surpass expectations, joblessness rate drops
RE
04:16pCELLPHIRE THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Closes $15 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Simcah Management
PR
04:15pProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS) 2021
GL
04:10pFirst Hawaiian to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 23
GL
04:07pU.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high
RE
04:07pPLUG EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of Plug Power, Inc.
PR
04:06pDYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES  : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
2Vaccines, fiscal stimulus power U.S. employment; economy blooming
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : first-quarter deliveries break previous record, beat expectations
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
5DOLLAR INDEX : INSTANT VIEW: U.S. March payrolls surpass expectations, joblessness rate drops

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ