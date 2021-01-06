Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BurstIQ :'s Secure Health Data Network Passes 2020 Independent SOC Audit

01/06/2021 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based data network solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that the company has successfully passed its 2020 independent SSAE 18, SOC 2 Type 2 audit. This is the third annual SOC audit that the company has undergone (2019 audit, 2018 audit). In all three years, the company's blockchain-based data platform has passed the audit with zero exceptions – the highest level possible. BurstIQ remains the only blockchain-enabled health data platform to receive compliance certification under SOC 2 Type 2 audit requirements. The audit was performed by independent CPA firm Linford & Co.

BurstIQ provides enterprise-level data solutions to health systems, payers, digital health companies, pharma & life science companies and governments. The company's secure data exchange network uses NIST security standards and is fully compliant with HIPAA and GDPR. The BurstIQ Platform is globally recognized as the world's leading blockchain platform for management and secure sharing of highly sensitive data, including health and identity data. The company has been recognized as a global leader in blockchain by Red Herring, CB Insights, Frost & Sullivan, Mirror Review, Lexis Business Insights, Deep Analysis, and others.

"Data security is in our DNA," says Tyson Henry, CTO of BurstIQ. "Our team has decades of experience building and testing high-security data networks, so they understand what it takes to achieve full SOC compliance. For our partners, security translates to trust. It means they can focus on bringing health and identity solutions to market faster, because all of their back-end data infrastructure is taken care of. And that translates to revenue."

The full audit report is available upon request to all BurstIQ partners.

About BurstIQ™ 

BurstIQ is the leading provider of blockchain-enabled data solutions for the healthcare, identity, and life sciences industries. The platform provides everything organizations need to build secure, connected data solutions in one easy platform. From building trusted and verified profiles, to enforcing ownership and consent, to automating secure data exchanges workflows, BurstIQ brings it all together. The platform is used by large and small enterprises all over the world to create transformative solutions in provider data management, credentialing, patient engagement, revenue cycle, collaborative research, health information exchange (HIE), and more.

For more information visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

Contacts:

Media & Partnership Inquiries:
E: 288497@email4pr.com 
W: www.burstIQ.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burstiqs-secure-health-data-network-passes-2020-independent-soc-audit-301201358.html

SOURCE BurstIQ


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:58aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS S A : Portugal hits 111 hours without conventional thermal power production
PU
08:57aBritain's competition watchdog to probe Nvidia's Arm takeover
RE
08:57aMECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:56aGLOBALDATA : Digital passes to boost consumer confidence by enhancing efficiency, safety and data privacy, says GlobalData
PU
08:56aGLOBALDATA : Topps enters England lockdown with healthy balance sheet
PU
08:56aGLOBALDATA : Asia witnessed highest crude oil refinery maintenance globally in 2020, says GlobalData
PU
08:56aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Yukon Workers' Compensation Board Rolls Out Sapiens ClaimsPro Upgrade
PU
08:56aStonehill Closes on Nine Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) Loans Totaling $100 Million During Q420
BU
08:56aBespoke Extracts Announces Special CBD Promotional Offers and Continued Expansion of Superstar Team of Brand Ambassadors
GL
08:56aMERCK KGAA : Gets a Neutral rating from NorldLB
MD
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ