Burundi COVID19 Preparedness and Response Project - P173845

The objective of the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Program for Burundi is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness. The Project has four components. 1. Emergency COVID-19 Response component will provide immediate support to countries to prevent COVID-19 from arriving or limiting local transmission through containment strategies. 2. Supporting...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
