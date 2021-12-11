Burundi Early Grade Learning Project - P161600

The development objective of the Early Grade Learning Project for Burundi is to improve student learning and progression in early grades in Burundi and, in the event of an eligible crisis or emergency, to provide immediate and effective response to said eligible crisis or emergency. The project comprises of five components. The first component, enhancing parental support and school attendance of students contributes to ensuring that children enroll...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More