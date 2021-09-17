Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Burundi: Young people and women become a driving force of social cohesion

09/17/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Evelyne Ndikumana is a 37-year-old Burundian artist and painter who transforms recycled paper into jewelry and paints postcards. She has been in this line of work for 15 years.

In March 2021, she attended a training program of the 2EB business hub, which was set up by the government of Burundi to support youth and women: 'I was so happy with the training. All the women got to expand our skills. Some learnt more about pottery, others about bouquet creation. I could strengthen my painting skills for the postcards, to make them more attractive.'

Following the training from 2EB, Ndikumana and other women decided to launch the Cooperative of Women Artists and Artisans of Burundi (COFAAB). COFAAB is self-funded and benefits from support from 2EB that grants the women a space to showcase and sell their art. As the president, she explains why COFAAB was launched: 'It's a very good thing that we got together. We help each other. We are united, which allows us to improve and go further. We correct ourselves and we learn from each other. Together, we are stronger.'

COFAAB brings together 40 women from all over the country and many more are already asking to join. In addition to legal recognition and solidarity, they each share what they have learned during the various courses they take. Besides developing her painting skills, Ndikumana was also trained in accounting. Other training focused on developing a marketing plan, taxation and administrative procedures as well as improving product quality.

Diane Akimana is the vice-president of COFAAB and chairs the Women Entrepreneurs and Management Leaders - a small business of about 15 young female students who decided to come together to provide beauty services (hair and makeup, mostly). She is also pursuing her studies at the University of Burundi, hoping to become an executive assistant. As part of the training provided by 2EB, she learned to carry out market research and pottery. 'Through my job, I earn money to finance my studies which will provide me with the knowledge I need to better develop my business and better contribute to the cooperative.'

Evelyne and Diane have already started to use their new skills. They are aware that in order to grow their business and increase their revenue, they can lean on each other.

As a result of their improved know-how, the newly-trained craftswomen and artists were able to sell goods at a fair organized to close the training sessions from the 2EB business hub, for 3.5 million Burundian francs, or more than $1,750.

To keep up the momentum, a fully equipped room was made available to these women and young people for a year, giving them a space to exhibit their products and continue sales activities. The space will also be used for training and exchanges between artists and craftsmen.

With the financial support of the African Development Bank, the government of Burundi is strengthening the role of the private sector to foster social cohesion, by placing female entrepreneurship and young people at the heart of its efforts.

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 18:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 3.38% This Week to Settle at $5.1050 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pMGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pCRUCIAL INNOVATIONS, CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pMARY BARRA : GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips
RE
03:02pSTOUFFER STORIES : 40 Years of Experience and Memories
PU
03:02pDYNATRACE : Managed release notes version 1.226
PU
03:01pFoodie Fest Coming to City of El Cajon on Saturday, October 9
GL
03:01pBITMART EARN : The New Interest-accruing Service for Token Holders
GL
03:01pMORNINGSTAR : Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Fund Flows for August 2021
PR
03:01pHoward Ross Wins Over $3 Million Verdict Against the City of St Petersburg
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2With tighter grip, Beijing sends message to Hong Kong tycoons: fall in ..
3November? December? Fed's 'taper' timeline tied to volatile jobs data
4Exclusive: Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threa..
5Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance

HOT NEWS