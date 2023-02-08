Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bus crashes into daycare center near Montreal, 5 children injured -CBC News

02/08/2023 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Five children were seriously injured and taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after a bus crashed into a daycare center in the city of Laval, just north of Montreal, Canadian media reported.

The cause or circumstances around the crash were not immediately clear, but the bus driver was taken into custody by Laval police, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Details of the injuries or the children's ages were not immediately available, but CBC said that about 80 kids under the age of five attend that daycare facility.

"It's terrible what happened this morning in Laval ... all my thoughts are with the children, with the parents and with the employees," Quebec Premier Francois Legault said.

Laval is located about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) northwest of Montreal in Quebec, Canada's second most populated province.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
11:46aInvestors "absolutely interested" in digital assets: BNY Mellon
RE
11:44aRussia sanctions 77 Americans in tit-for-tat move
RE
11:42aFrench unions target new day of protests against pension age change on Feb. 16 - union sources
RE
11:41aB Riley shares plunge after short seller Wolfpack Research takes aim
RE
11:41aItaly weighs options for Telecom Italia grid after KKR bid
RE
11:40aU.S. recession still likely despite resilient economic data - PIMCO
RE
11:37aActivision aims to help UK regulator 'better understand our industry'
RE
11:37aItalian prosecutors drop Congo case against Eni CEO
RE
11:35aBill Anderson to become CEO of Germany's Bayer
RE
11:31aBus crashes into daycare center near Montreal, 5 children injured -CBC News
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell confesses 'This time it's different'
2Adyen N : Adyen publishes H2 2022 financial results - dit is de tweede ..
3Alphabet Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Octob..
4Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distri..
5CVS Health to buy Oak Street Health for $9.5 billion

HOT NEWS