Business Calendar: Central bankers on parade

08/19/2022 | 08:05pm EDT
STORY: From a gathering of central bankers to a dark milestone in Ukraine, these are the big stories in business and finance to look out for in the week ahead.

The world's top central bankers will head for their annual get-together in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Investors will scour for clues on future rate moves and thoughts on inflation.

Recession fears may mount in the euro zone.

Purchasing managers' index numbers on Tuesday are predicted to show business activity contracting again.

The same figures are due for the U.S. and UK.

China is bucking the trend for rising rates.

The country's central bank is expected to cut key borrowing rates on Monday.

But experts doubt that will do much to boost an economy battered by property crisis and lockdowns.

Friday will see more clues to whether U.S. inflation has peaked, or just paused.

The personal consumption expenditures index is the Fed's favored price indicator, meaning it could sway bank policy.

And the war in Ukraine reaches the six-month mark Wednesday.

Now bankers have the tough task of trying to rein in its market impact.

The conflict has sent European gas prices soaring, triggering an energy crisis.

But oil, wheat and other commodities have proved more resilient, with prices coming right back down.


© Reuters 2022
