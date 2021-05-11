Business Employment Dynamics in Florida — Third Quarter 2020

News Release Information 21-817-ATL

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

From June 2020 to September 2020, gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments in Florida were 685,191, while gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments were 492,778, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses yielded a net employment gain of 192,413 in the private sector during the third quarter of 2020. In the previous quarter, gross job losses exceeded gross job gains by 593,151. (See chart 1.)

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all private businesses in the economy. Business Employment Dynamics (BED) statistics track these changes in employment at private-sector establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses is the net change in employment. (See the Technical Note.)

Gross job gains

In the third quarter of 2020, gross job gains represented 9.5 percent of private-sector employment in Florida; nationally, gross job gains accounted for 9.4 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment due to expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. In Florida, gross job gains at expanding establishments totaled 526,751 in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 200,146 jobs compared to the previous quarter. (See table 1.) Opening establishments accounted for 158,440 jobs gained in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 30,442 jobs from the previous quarter.

Gross job losses

In the third quarter of 2020, gross job losses represented 6.8 percent of private-sector employment in Florida; nationally, gross job losses accounted for 6.0 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 3.) Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. In Florida, contracting establishments lost 367,063 jobs in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 513,193 jobs from the prior quarter. Closing establishments lost 125,715 jobs, a decrease of 41,783 jobs from the previous quarter.

Industries

Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in 10 of the 11 industry sectors in Florida in the third quarter of 2020. Leisure and hospitality had the largest over-the-quarter net job increase, with a gain of 90,614 jobs. This was the result of 175,422 gross job gains and 84,808 gross job losses. The professional and business services industry had a net gain of 37,805 jobs. Florida's construction industry sector had a net loss of 6,936 jobs.

For more information

The BED data series include gross job gains and gross job losses by industry subsector, for the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, as well as gross job gains and gross job losses at the firm level by employer size class. BED data for the states have been included in table 2of this release. Additional information is available online at www.bls.gov/bdm/.

The Business Employment Dynamics for Fourth Quarter 2020 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Technical Note

The Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data are a product of a federal-state cooperative program known as Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The BED data are compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from existing QCEW records. Most employers in the U.S. are required to file quarterly reports on the employment and wages of workers covered by unemployment insurance (UI) laws, and to pay quarterly UI taxes. The QCEW is based largely on quarterly UI reports which are sent by businesses to the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). These UI reports are supplemented by two additional BLS data collections to render administrative data into economic statistics. Together these data comprise the QCEW and form the basis of the Bureau's establishment universe sampling frame.

In the BED program, the QCEW records are linked across quarters to provide a longitudinal history for each establishment. The linkage process allows the tracking of net employment changes at the establishment level, which in turn allows the estimation of jobs gained at opening and expanding units and jobs lost at closing and contracting units.

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all businesses in the economy. BED statistics track these changes in employment at private business establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment from expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. The difference between the number of gross jobs gained and the number of gross jobs lost is the net change in employment.

Gross job gains and gross job losses are expressed as rates by dividing their levels by the average of employment in the current and previous quarters. The rates are calculated for the components of gross job gains and gross job losses and then summed to form their respective totals. These rates can be added and subtracted just as their levels can. For instance, the difference between the gross job gains rate and the gross job losses rate is the net growth rate.

The formal definitions of employment changes are as follows:

Openings. These are either units with positive third month employment for the first time in the current quarter, with no links to the prior quarter, or with positive third month employment in the current quarter following zero employment in the previous quarter.

Expansions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net increase in employment over this period.

Closings. These are either units with positive third month employment in the previous quarter, with no employment or zero employment reported in the current quarter.

Contractions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net decrease in employment over this period.

The full Technical Note for the Business Employment Dynamics program, which includes information on coverage, concepts, and methodology, can be found in the current quarterly news release online at www.bls.gov/news.release/cewbd.htm.

(3 months ended) Gross job gains and job losses

as a percent of employment

(3 months ended) Sept.

2019 Dec.

2019 Mar.

2020 June

2020 Sept.

2020 Sept.

2019 Dec.

2019 Mar.

2020 June

2020 Sept.

2020 Total private Gross job gains 510,367 518,476 427,989 454,603 685,191 6.6 6.6 5.4 6.1 9.5 At expanding establishments 385,979 393,048 330,372 326,605 526,751 5.0 5.0 4.2 4.4 7.3 At opening establishments 124,388 125,428 97,617 127,998 158,440 1.6 1.6 1.2 1.7 2.2 Gross job losses 446,393 463,711 482,375 1,047,754 492,778 5.8 5.9 6.2 13.9 6.8 At contracting establishments 339,875 343,129 372,833 880,256 367,063 4.4 4.4 4.8 11.7 5.1 At closing establishments 106,518 120,582 109,542 167,498 125,715 1.4 1.5 1.4 2.2 1.7 Net employment change 63,974 54,765 -54,386 -593,151 192,413 0.8 0.7 -0.8 -7.8 2.7 Construction Gross job gains 49,254 49,327 44,436 45,004 44,500 8.8 8.7 7.8 7.9 7.9 At expanding establishments 34,151 36,806 33,211 31,541 30,452 6.1 6.5 5.8 5.5 5.4 At opening establishments 15,103 12,521 11,225 13,463 14,048 2.7 2.2 2.0 2.4 2.5 Gross job losses 45,843 47,175 42,308 57,396 51,436 8.1 8.3 7.4 10.1 9.1 At contracting establishments 32,050 31,271 29,909 43,334 37,207 5.7 5.5 5.2 7.6 6.6 At closing establishments 13,793 15,904 12,399 14,062 14,229 2.4 2.8 2.2 2.5 2.5 Net employment change 3,411 2,152 2,128 -12,392 -6,936 0.7 0.4 0.4 -2.2 -1.2 Manufacturing Gross job gains 15,395 16,844 13,292 14,469 17,755 4.0 4.4 3.5 3.8 4.8 At expanding establishments 12,167 13,440 11,553 11,140 14,544 3.2 3.5 3.0 2.9 3.9 At opening establishments 3,228 3,404 1,739 3,329 3,211 0.8 0.9 0.5 0.9 0.9 Gross job losses 14,437 13,684 14,596 28,810 17,253 3.8 3.5 3.8 7.6 4.6 At contracting establishments 11,359 10,462 11,806 24,495 13,563 3.0 2.7 3.1 6.5 3.6 At closing establishments 3,078 3,222 2,790 4,315 3,690 0.8 0.8 0.7 1.1 1.0 Net employment change 958 3,160 -1,304 -14,341 502 0.2 0.9 -0.3 -3.8 0.2 Wholesale trade Gross job gains 17,241 17,292 16,042 15,058 19,827 4.9 4.8 4.6 4.4 5.9 At expanding establishments 13,103 13,273 13,341 10,634 15,117 3.7 3.7 3.8 3.1 4.5 At opening establishments 4,138 4,019 2,701 4,424 4,710 1.2 1.1 0.8 1.3 1.4 Gross job losses 15,625 16,034 15,286 31,605 18,437 4.4 4.5 4.3 9.1 5.5 At contracting establishments 11,364 11,396 11,104 26,336 13,100 3.2 3.2 3.1 7.6 3.9 At closing establishments 4,261 4,638 4,182 5,269 5,337 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.5 1.6 Net employment change 1,616 1,258 756 -16,547 1,390 0.5 0.3 0.3 -4.7 0.4 Retail trade Gross job gains 60,285 63,926 59,729 81,573 89,293 5.5 5.7 5.4 7.6 8.4 At expanding establishments 49,695 52,300 51,574 70,882 75,447 4.5 4.7 4.7 6.6 7.1 At opening establishments 10,590 11,626 8,155 10,691 13,846 1.0 1.0 0.7 1.0 1.3 Gross job losses 61,089 61,991 63,831 138,275 64,679 5.5 5.6 5.8 12.8 6.1 At contracting establishments 51,334 51,958 51,956 122,082 54,782 4.6 4.7 4.7 11.3 5.2 At closing establishments 9,755 10,033 11,875 16,193 9,897 0.9 0.9 1.1 1.5 0.9 Net employment change -804 1,935 -4,102 -56,702 24,614 0.0 0.1 -0.4 -5.2 2.3 Transportation and warehousing Gross job gains 20,695 28,754 16,745 21,171 26,977 6.6 8.7 5.1 6.6 8.6 At expanding establishments 16,259 24,058 14,434 17,012 21,735 5.2 7.3 4.4 5.3 6.9 At opening establishments 4,436 4,696 2,311 4,159 5,242 1.4 1.4 0.7 1.3 1.7 Gross job losses 12,867 13,245 26,470 39,545 17,980 4.1 4.0 8.0 12.4 5.8 At contracting establishments 10,150 10,324 22,600 34,539 14,373 3.2 3.1 6.8 10.8 4.6 At closing establishments 2,717 2,921 3,870 5,006 3,607 0.9 0.9 1.2 1.6 1.2 Net employment change 7,828 15,509 -9,725 -18,374 8,997 2.5 4.7 -2.9 -5.8 2.8 Information Gross job gains 6,752 8,256 6,819 4,995 10,102 4.8 6.0 5.0 3.8 7.9 At expanding establishments 5,181 6,613 5,489 3,340 7,640 3.7 4.8 4.0 2.5 6.0 At opening establishments 1,571 1,643 1,330 1,655 2,462 1.1 1.2 1.0 1.3 1.9 Gross job losses 7,841 7,996 8,221 16,907 6,787 5.7 5.7 6.0 12.8 5.3 At contracting establishments 6,043 6,139 6,488 13,965 4,623 4.4 4.4 4.7 10.6 3.6 At closing establishments 1,798 1,857 1,733 2,942 2,164 1.3 1.3 1.3 2.2 1.7 Net employment change -1,089 260 -1,402 -11,912 3,315 -0.9 0.3 -1.0 -9.0 2.6 Financial activities Gross job gains 32,328 35,289 27,553 29,969 38,870 5.5 6.0 4.6 5.2 6.6 At expanding establishments 22,928 25,901 21,384 20,267 27,659 3.9 4.4 3.6 3.5 4.7 At opening establishments 9,400 9,388 6,169 9,702 11,211 1.6 1.6 1.0 1.7 1.9 Gross job losses 28,069 28,617 29,489 48,778 30,183 4.8 4.9 5.0 8.3 5.2 At contracting establishments 19,916 19,334 21,189 38,862 18,749 3.4 3.3 3.6 6.6 3.2 At closing establishments 8,153 9,283 8,300 9,916 11,434 1.4 1.6 1.4 1.7 2.0 Net employment change 4,259 6,672 -1,936 -18,809 8,687 0.7 1.1 -0.4 -3.1 1.4 Professional and business services Gross job gains 103,662 104,364 81,303 104,259 142,692 7.4 7.5 5.8 7.7 10.7 At expanding establishments 76,552 76,492 61,925 73,025 103,982 5.5 5.5 4.4 5.4 7.8 At opening establishments 27,110 27,872 19,378 31,234 38,710 1.9 2.0 1.4 2.3 2.9 Gross job losses 94,611 104,923 89,009 183,006 104,887 6.7 7.5 6.4 13.5 7.8 At contracting establishments 70,288 73,849 66,518 150,555 73,679 5.0 5.3 4.8 11.1 5.5 At closing establishments 24,323 31,074 22,491 32,451 31,208 1.7 2.2 1.6 2.4 2.3 Net employment change 9,051 -559 -7,706 -78,747 37,805 0.7 0.0 -0.6 -5.8 2.9 Education and health services Gross job gains 66,046 62,829 53,141 47,781 72,637 5.0 4.7 3.9 3.6 5.7 At expanding establishments 53,164 49,596 43,413 33,045 56,058 4.0 3.7 3.2 2.5 4.4 At opening establishments 12,882 13,233 9,728 14,736 16,579 1.0 1.0 0.7 1.1 1.3 Gross job losses 53,275 52,536 56,843 115,245 64,760 4.0 3.9 4.3 8.8 5.0 At contracting establishments 40,074 39,198 43,857 98,682 50,087 3.0 2.9 3.3 7.5 3.9 At closing establishments 13,201 13,338 12,986 16,563 14,673 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.3 1.1 Net employment change 12,771 10,293 -3,702 -67,464 7,877 1.0 0.8 -0.4 -5.2 0.7 Leisure and hospitality Gross job gains 99,108 95,215 68,055 56,166 175,422 7.9 7.5 5.5 5.3 18.7 At expanding establishments 75,138 71,258 52,276 37,343 145,057 6.0 5.6 4.2 3.5 15.5 At opening establishments 23,970 23,957 15,779 18,823 30,365 1.9 1.9 1.3 1.8 3.2 Gross job losses 82,967 81,866 106,758 328,754 84,808 6.6 6.4 8.5 30.8 9.1 At contracting establishments 65,553 62,746 87,052 283,693 66,035 5.2 4.9 6.9 26.6 7.1 At closing establishments 17,414 19,120 19,706 45,061 18,773 1.4 1.5 1.6 4.2 2.0 Net employment change 16,141 13,349 -38,703 -272,588 90,614 1.3 1.1 -3.0 -25.5 9.6 Other services Gross job gains 18,831 20,845 16,812 15,727 26,241 7.1 7.8 6.3 6.4 11.1 At expanding establishments 13,167 14,991 12,265 9,107 16,243 5.0 5.6 4.6 3.7 6.9 At opening establishments 5,664 5,854 4,547 6,620 9,998 2.1 2.2 1.7 2.7 4.2 Gross job losses 19,012 18,449 18,938 45,734 21,001 7.2 7.0 7.2 18.3 8.9 At contracting establishments 13,429 12,430 12,924 33,775 12,549 5.1 4.7 4.9 13.5 5.3 At closing establishments 5,583 6,019 6,014 11,959 8,452 2.1 2.3 2.3 4.8 3.6 Net employment change -181 2,396 -2,126 -30,007 5,240 -0.1 0.8 -0.9 -11.9 2.2