Business Employment Dynamics in Hawaii – Third Quarter 2020

News Release Information 20-xxx-SAN

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

From June 2020 to September 2020, gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments in Hawaii were 29,478, while gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments were 51,061, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund noted that the difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses yielded a net employment loss of 21,583 jobs in the private sector during the third quarter of 2020. During the previous quarter, gross job losses exceeded gross job gains by 124,188. (See chart 1.)

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all private businesses in the economy. Business Employment Dynamics (BED) statistics track these changes in employment at private-sector establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses is the net change in employment. (See the Technical Note.)

Gross job gains

In the third quarter of 2020, gross job gains represented 7.4 percent of private-sector employment in Hawaii; nationally, gross job gains accounted for 9.4 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment due to expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. In Hawaii, gross job gains at expanding establishments totaled 22,801 in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 10,417 jobs compared to the previous quarter. (See table 1.) Opening establishments accounted for 6,677 jobs gained in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1,979 jobs from the previous quarter.

Gross job losses

In the third quarter of 2020, gross job losses represented 12.7 percent of private-sector employment in Hawaii; nationally, gross job losses accounted for 6.0 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 3.) Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. In Hawaii, contracting establishments lost 39,747 jobs in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 77,254 jobs from the prior quarter. Closing establishments lost 11,314 jobs, a decrease of 12,955 jobs from the previous quarter.

Industries

Gross job losses exceeded gross job gains in the eight industry sectors in Hawaii in the third quarter of 2020. Leisure and hospitality had the largest over-the-quarter net job decrease, with a loss of 10,368 jobs. This was the result of 6,133 gross job gains and 16,501 gross job losses. Retail trade showed the second largest net loss of 4,776 jobs, followed by professional and business services (-2,268), other services (-1,794), and construction (-1,538).

For more information

The BED data series include gross job gains and gross job losses by industry subsector, for the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, as well as gross job gains and gross job losses at the firm level by employer size class. BED data for the states have been included in table 2 of this release. Additional information is available online at www.bls.gov/bdm/.

The Business Employment Dynamics for Fourth Quarter 2020 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Technical Note

The Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data are a product of a federal-state cooperative program known as Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The BED data are compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from existing QCEW records. Most employers in the U.S. are required to file quarterly reports on the employment and wages of workers covered by unemployment insurance (UI) laws, and to pay quarterly UI taxes. The QCEW is based largely on quarterly UI reports which are sent by businesses to the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). These UI reports are supplemented by two additional BLS data collections to render administrative data into economic statistics. Together these data comprise the QCEW and form the basis of the Bureau's establishment universe sampling frame.

In the BED program, the QCEW records are linked across quarters to provide a longitudinal history for each establishment. The linkage process allows the tracking of net employment changes at the establishment level, which in turn allows the estimation of jobs gained at opening and expanding units and jobs lost at closing and contracting units.

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all businesses in the economy. BED statistics track these changes in employment at private business establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment from expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. The difference between the number of gross jobs gained and the number of gross jobs lost is the net change in employment.

Gross job gains and gross job losses are expressed as rates by dividing their levels by the average of employment in the current and previous quarters. The rates are calculated for the components of gross job gains and gross job losses and then summed to form their respective totals. These rates can be added and subtracted just as their levels can. For instance, the difference between the gross job gains rate and the gross job losses rate is the net growth rate.

The formal definitions of employment changes are as follows:

Openings. These are either units with positive third month employment for the first time in the current quarter, with no links to the prior quarter, or with positive third month employment in the current quarter following zero employment in the previous quarter.

Expansions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net increase in employment over this period.

Closings. These are either units with positive third month employment in the previous quarter, with no employment or zero employment reported in the current quarter.

Contractions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net decrease in employment over this period.

The full Technical Note for the Business Employment Dynamics program, which includes information on coverage, concepts, and methodology, can be found in the current quarterly news release online at www.bls.gov/news.release/cewbd.htm.

2020 Total private Gross job gains 29,731 30,150 27,999 17,082 29,478 5.6 5.7 5.2 3.6 7.4 At expanding establishments 24,628 22,832 22,959 12,384 22,801 4.6 4.3 4.3 2.6 5.7 At opening establishments 5,103 7,318 5,040 4,698 6,677 1.0 1.4 0.9 1.0 1.7 Gross job losses 27,699 27,912 31,192 141,270 51,061 5.2 5.2 5.8 29.8 12.7 At contracting establishments 21,209 21,292 25,195 117,001 39,747 4.0 4.0 4.7 24.7 9.9 At closing establishments 6,490 6,620 5,997 24,269 11,314 1.2 1.2 1.1 5.1 2.8 Net employment change 2,032 2,238 -3,193 -124,188 -21,583 0.4 0.5 -0.6 -26.2 -5.3 Construction Gross job gains 2,941 3,103 2,830 2,907 2,592 8.0 8.4 7.6 7.9 7.2 At expanding establishments 2,373 2,626 2,415 2,282 2,224 6.5 7.1 6.5 6.2 6.2 At opening establishments 568 477 415 625 368 1.5 1.3 1.1 1.7 1.0 Gross job losses 3,043 2,852 3,158 3,088 4,130 8.3 7.7 8.6 8.4 11.5 At contracting establishments 2,454 2,247 2,436 2,538 3,440 6.7 6.1 6.6 6.9 9.6 At closing establishments 589 605 722 550 690 1.6 1.6 2.0 1.5 1.9 Net employment change -102 251 -328 -181 -1,538 -0.3 0.7 -1.0 -0.5 -4.3 Wholesale trade Gross job gains 661 741 671 403 704 3.6 4.1 3.7 2.3 4.5 At expanding establishments 556 583 545 295 519 3.0 3.2 3.0 1.7 3.3 At opening establishments 105 158 126 108 185 0.6 0.9 0.7 0.6 1.2 Gross job losses 885 780 745 2,589 1,181 4.8 4.3 4.2 15.3 7.5 At contracting establishments 663 496 568 1,997 895 3.6 2.7 3.2 11.8 5.7 At closing establishments 222 284 177 592 286 1.2 1.6 1.0 3.5 1.8 Net employment change -224 -39 -74 -2,186 -477 -1.2 -0.2 -0.5 -13.0 -3.0 Retail trade Gross job gains 3,526 3,535 3,463 2,891 3,895 5.0 5.0 4.9 4.5 6.8 At expanding establishments 3,043 2,946 2,971 2,502 3,362 4.3 4.2 4.2 3.9 5.9 At opening establishments 483 589 492 389 533 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.9 Gross job losses 4,053 4,316 3,746 16,231 8,671 5.7 6.1 5.3 25.1 15.2 At contracting establishments 3,486 3,684 3,040 12,816 6,629 4.9 5.2 4.3 19.8 11.6 At closing establishments 567 632 706 3,415 2,042 0.8 0.9 1.0 5.3 3.6 Net employment change -527 -781 -283 -13,340 -4,776 -0.7 -1.1 -0.4 -20.6 -8.4 Financial activities Gross job gains 1,356 1,448 1,047 946 1,234 4.6 4.9 3.6 3.4 4.8 At expanding establishments 1,068 1,126 840 661 1,003 3.6 3.8 2.9 2.4 3.9 At opening establishments 288 322 207 285 231 1.0 1.1 0.7 1.0 0.9 Gross job losses 1,578 1,259 1,358 4,282 1,948 5.4 4.3 4.6 15.5 7.6 At contracting establishments 1,091 887 999 3,392 1,314 3.7 3.0 3.4 12.3 5.1 At closing establishments 487 372 359 890 634 1.7 1.3 1.2 3.2 2.5 Net employment change -222 189 -311 -3,336 -714 -0.8 0.6 -1.0 -12.1 -2.8 Professional and business services Gross job gains 4,862 4,663 4,207 2,920 4,163 6.6 6.3 5.6 4.2 6.6 At expanding establishments 3,759 3,570 3,448 2,006 3,132 5.1 4.8 4.6 2.9 5.0 At opening establishments 1,103 1,093 759 914 1,031 1.5 1.5 1.0 1.3 1.6 Gross job losses 4,387 4,407 4,694 14,069 6,431 5.9 5.9 6.3 20.4 10.2 At contracting establishments 2,921 3,126 3,804 10,574 4,423 3.9 4.2 5.1 15.3 7.0 At closing establishments 1,466 1,281 890 3,495 2,008 2.0 1.7 1.2 5.1 3.2 Net employment change 475 256 -487 -11,149 -2,268 0.7 0.4 -0.7 -16.2 -3.6 Education and health services Gross job gains 4,871 3,319 3,660 2,071 4,613 5.6 3.8 4.1 2.4 5.8 At expanding establishments 4,176 2,790 3,024 1,610 3,501 4.8 3.2 3.4 1.9 4.4 At opening establishments 695 529 636 461 1,112 0.8 0.6 0.7 0.5 1.4 Gross job losses 2,833 3,275 3,996 9,160 4,682 3.3 3.7 4.5 10.9 5.9 At contracting establishments 2,309 2,589 3,175 7,635 3,744 2.7 2.9 3.6 9.1 4.7 At closing establishments 524 686 821 1,525 938 0.6 0.8 0.9 1.8 1.2 Net employment change 2,038 44 -336 -7,089 -69 2.3 0.1 -0.4 -8.5 -0.1 Leisure and hospitality Gross job gains 5,883 6,431 4,774 2,104 6,133 4.6 5.1 3.8 2.3 10.7 At expanding establishments 4,997 5,275 3,605 1,306 4,642 3.9 4.2 2.9 1.4 8.1 At opening establishments 886 1,156 1,169 798 1,491 0.7 0.9 0.9 0.9 2.6 Gross job losses 5,796 5,666 7,655 66,166 16,501 4.5 4.5 6.1 70.7 28.9 At contracting establishments 4,470 4,423 6,561 56,313 14,163 3.5 3.5 5.2 60.2 24.8 At closing establishments 1,326 1,243 1,094 9,853 2,338 1.0 1.0 0.9 10.5 4.1 Net employment change 87 765 -2,881 -64,062 -10,368 0.1 0.6 -2.3 -68.4 -18.2 Other services Gross job gains 1,342 1,566 1,302 793 1,369 5.0 5.9 5.0 3.4 6.9 At expanding establishments 1,063 1,149 972 515 1,008 4.0 4.3 3.7 2.2 5.1 At opening establishments 279 417 330 278 361 1.0 1.6 1.3 1.2 1.8 Gross job losses 1,548 1,670 1,643 6,747 3,163 5.7 6.2 6.2 28.8 16.0 At contracting establishments 1,192 1,050 1,190 5,014 1,970 4.4 3.9 4.5 21.4 10.0 At closing establishments 356 620 453 1,733 1,193 1.3 2.3 1.7 7.4 6.0 Net employment change -206 -104 -341 -5,954 -1,794 -0.7 -0.3 -1.2 -25.4 -9.1