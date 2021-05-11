Business Employment Dynamics in South Carolina — Third Quarter 2020

News Release Information 21-818-ATL

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

From June 2020 to September 2020, gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments in South Carolina were 145,478, while gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments were 101,812, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses yielded a net employment gain of 43,666 jobs in the private sector during the third quarter of 2020. During the previous quarter, gross job losses exceeded gross job gains by 166,545. (See chart 1.)

View Chart Data

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all private businesses in the economy. Business Employment Dynamics (BED) statistics track these changes in employment at private-sector establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses is the net change in employment. (See Technical Note.)

Gross job gains

In the third quarter of 2020, gross job gains represented 8.8 percent of private-sector employment in South Carolina; nationally, gross job gains accounted for 9.4 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment due to expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. In South Carolina, gross job gains at expanding establishments totaled 123,890 in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 56,603 jobs compared to the previous quarter. (See table 1.) Opening establishments accounted for 21,588 jobs gained in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 3,189 jobs from the previous quarter.

View Chart Data

Gross job losses

In the third quarter of 2020, gross job losses represented 6.1 percent of private-sector employment in South Carolina; nationally, gross job losses accounted for 6.0 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 3.) Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. In South Carolina, contracting establishments lost 78,058 jobs in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 143,959 jobs from the prior quarter. Closing establishments lost 23,754 jobs, a decrease of 6,460 jobs from the previous quarter.

View Chart Data

Industries

Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in 10 of the 11 industry sectors in South Carolina in the third quarter of 2020. Professional and business services had the largest over-the-quarter net job increase, with a gain of 13,698 jobs. This was the result of 35,288 gross job gains and 21,590 gross job losses. The leisure and hospitality industry had a net gain of 13,549 jobs.

For more information

The BED data series include gross job gains and gross job losses by industry subsector, for the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, as well as gross job gains and gross job losses at the firm level by employer size class. BED data for the states have been included in table 2of this release. Additional information is available online at www.bls.gov/bdm/.

The Business Employment Dynamics for Fourth Quarter 2020 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Technical Note

The Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data are a product of a federal-state cooperative program known as Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The BED data are compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from existing QCEW records. Most employers in the U.S. are required to file quarterly reports on the employment and wages of workers covered by unemployment insurance (UI) laws, and to pay quarterly UI taxes. The QCEW is based largely on quarterly UI reports which are sent by businesses to the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). These UI reports are supplemented by two additional BLS data collections to render administrative data into economic statistics. Together these data comprise the QCEW and form the basis of the Bureau's establishment universe sampling frame.

In the BED program, the QCEW records are linked across quarters to provide a longitudinal history for each establishment. The linkage process allows the tracking of net employment changes at the establishment level, which in turn allows the estimation of jobs gained at opening and expanding units and jobs lost at closing and contracting units.

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all businesses in the economy. BED statistics track these changes in employment at private business establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment from expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. The difference between the number of gross jobs gained and the number of gross jobs lost is the net change in employment.

Gross job gains and gross job losses are expressed as rates by dividing their levels by the average of employment in the current and previous quarters. The rates are calculated for the components of gross job gains and gross job losses and then summed to form their respective totals. These rates can be added and subtracted just as their levels can. For instance, the difference between the gross job gains rate and the gross job losses rate is the net growth rate.

The formal definitions of employment changes are as follows:

Openings. These are either units with positive third month employment for the first time in the current quarter, with no links to the prior quarter, or with positive third month employment in the current quarter following zero employment in the previous quarter.

Expansions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net increase in employment over this period.

Closings. These are either units with positive third month employment in the previous quarter, with no employment or zero employment reported in the current quarter.

Contractions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net decrease in employment over this period.

The full Technical Note for the Business Employment Dynamics program, which includes information on coverage, concepts, and methodology, can be found in the current quarterly news release online at www.bls.gov/news.release/cewbd.htm.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Category Gross job gains and job losses

(3 months ended) Gross job gains and job losses

as a percent of employment

(3 months ended) Sept.

2019 Dec.

2019 Mar.

2020 June

2020 Sept.

2020 Sept.

2019 Dec.

2019 Mar.

2020 June

2020 Sept.

2020 Total private Gross job gains 106,943 115,720 97,016 85,686 145,478 6.0 6.5 5.5 5.1 8.8 At expanding establishments 89,046 97,869 79,351 67,287 123,890 5.0 5.5 4.5 4.0 7.5 At opening establishments 17,897 17,851 17,665 18,399 21,588 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.3 Gross job losses 103,035 104,081 116,474 252,231 101,812 5.9 5.9 6.6 14.9 6.1 At contracting establishments 89,303 83,378 93,995 222,017 78,058 5.1 4.7 5.3 13.1 4.7 At closing establishments 13,732 20,703 22,479 30,214 23,754 0.8 1.2 1.3 1.8 1.4 Net employment change 3,908 11,639 -19,458 -166,545 43,666 0.1 0.6 -1.1 -9.8 2.7 Construction Gross job gains 7,896 7,590 7,989 6,434 7,660 7.4 7.1 7.4 6.1 7.4 At expanding establishments 6,207 6,221 6,233 4,926 5,893 5.8 5.8 5.8 4.7 5.7 At opening establishments 1,689 1,369 1,756 1,508 1,767 1.6 1.3 1.6 1.4 1.7 Gross job losses 7,686 8,262 7,948 9,851 7,684 7.2 7.7 7.4 9.4 7.5 At contracting establishments 6,588 6,575 6,108 8,185 6,032 6.2 6.1 5.7 7.8 5.9 At closing establishments 1,098 1,687 1,840 1,666 1,652 1.0 1.6 1.7 1.6 1.6 Net employment change 210 -672 41 -3,417 -24 0.2 -0.6 0.0 -3.3 -0.1 Manufacturing Gross job gains 7,172 7,363 6,321 4,294 11,303 2.8 2.8 2.5 1.7 4.6 At expanding establishments 6,734 6,742 5,578 3,357 10,745 2.6 2.6 2.2 1.3 4.4 At opening establishments 438 621 743 937 558 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.2 Gross job losses 7,399 8,195 7,914 20,365 8,373 2.8 3.1 3.1 8.2 3.5 At contracting establishments 7,020 7,566 6,898 19,045 7,503 2.7 2.9 2.7 7.7 3.1 At closing establishments 379 629 1,016 1,320 870 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.5 0.4 Net employment change -227 -832 -1,593 -16,071 2,930 0.0 -0.3 -0.6 -6.5 1.1 Wholesale trade Gross job gains 3,349 3,588 3,637 2,704 4,095 4.5 4.9 4.8 3.7 5.8 At expanding establishments 2,809 2,879 2,945 2,144 3,484 3.8 3.9 3.9 2.9 4.9 At opening establishments 540 709 692 560 611 0.7 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.9 Gross job losses 3,349 3,483 3,355 6,946 3,779 4.5 4.7 4.5 9.5 5.3 At contracting establishments 2,815 2,728 2,566 5,897 2,690 3.8 3.7 3.4 8.1 3.8 At closing establishments 534 755 789 1,049 1,089 0.7 1.0 1.1 1.4 1.5 Net employment change 0 105 282 -4,242 316 0.0 0.2 0.3 -5.8 0.5 Retail trade Gross job gains 14,715 14,610 14,983 18,684 19,224 5.9 5.8 6.0 7.4 7.8 At expanding establishments 12,776 12,640 13,271 17,062 17,201 5.1 5.0 5.3 6.8 7.0 At opening establishments 1,939 1,970 1,712 1,622 2,023 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.8 Gross job losses 15,501 14,762 14,030 29,646 14,603 6.1 5.9 5.6 11.9 5.9 At contracting establishments 13,427 12,811 12,127 27,219 12,686 5.3 5.1 4.8 10.9 5.1 At closing establishments 2,074 1,951 1,903 2,427 1,917 0.8 0.8 0.8 1.0 0.8 Net employment change -786 -152 953 -10,962 4,621 -0.2 -0.1 0.4 -4.5 1.9 Transportation and warehousing Gross job gains 3,613 5,781 4,427 4,465 7,843 5.2 8.0 6.1 6.4 11.3 At expanding establishments 3,140 5,131 3,770 3,963 7,082 4.5 7.1 5.2 5.7 10.2 At opening establishments 473 650 657 502 761 0.7 0.9 0.9 0.7 1.1 Gross job losses 3,098 3,392 5,631 10,107 2,981 4.5 4.7 7.8 14.6 4.3 At contracting establishments 2,826 2,935 4,979 9,241 2,399 4.1 4.1 6.9 13.3 3.5 At closing establishments 272 457 652 866 582 0.4 0.6 0.9 1.3 0.8 Net employment change 515 2,389 -1,204 -5,642 4,862 0.7 3.3 -1.7 -8.2 7.0 Information Gross job gains 1,299 1,196 1,425 978 2,372 4.8 4.6 5.5 3.9 9.8 At expanding establishments 1,077 892 1,244 598 1,940 4.0 3.4 4.8 2.4 8.0 At opening establishments 222 304 181 380 432 0.8 1.2 0.7 1.5 1.8 Gross job losses 2,207 1,903 1,385 3,467 1,227 8.1 7.3 5.4 14.0 5.1 At contracting establishments 2,023 1,637 1,032 3,080 801 7.4 6.3 4.0 12.4 3.3 At closing establishments 184 266 353 387 426 0.7 1.0 1.4 1.6 1.8 Net employment change -908 -707 40 -2,489 1,145 -3.3 -2.7 0.1 -10.1 4.7 Financial activities Gross job gains 5,433 6,356 5,179 4,896 6,245 5.4 6.2 5.0 4.8 6.2 At expanding establishments 4,219 4,977 3,817 3,448 4,893 4.2 4.9 3.7 3.4 4.9 At opening establishments 1,214 1,379 1,362 1,448 1,352 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.3 Gross job losses 4,800 5,152 5,221 7,857 5,698 4.7 5.0 5.1 7.8 5.7 At contracting establishments 3,757 3,612 3,502 6,855 3,535 3.7 3.5 3.4 6.8 3.5 At closing establishments 1,043 1,540 1,719 1,002 2,163 1.0 1.5 1.7 1.0 2.2 Net employment change 633 1,204 -42 -2,961 547 0.7 1.2 -0.1 -3.0 0.5 Professional and business services Gross job gains 21,946 25,551 19,141 18,775 35,288 7.4 8.5 6.5 6.7 12.8 At expanding establishments 18,477 21,819 15,718 13,921 30,640 6.2 7.3 5.3 5.0 11.1 At opening establishments 3,469 3,732 3,423 4,854 4,648 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.7 1.7 Gross job losses 20,699 21,517 25,028 46,474 21,590 7.0 7.2 8.4 16.6 7.8 At contracting establishments 17,791 17,455 20,211 41,169 16,552 6.0 5.8 6.8 14.7 6.0 At closing establishments 2,908 4,062 4,817 5,305 5,038 1.0 1.4 1.6 1.9 1.8 Net employment change 1,247 4,034 -5,887 -27,699 13,698 0.4 1.3 -1.9 -9.9 5.0 Education and health services Gross job gains 10,299 12,503 10,472 7,772 12,684 4.3 5.2 4.4 3.3 5.6 At expanding establishments 8,857 10,329 8,572 5,871 10,429 3.7 4.3 3.6 2.5 4.6 At opening establishments 1,442 2,174 1,900 1,901 2,255 0.6 0.9 0.8 0.8 1.0 Gross job losses 10,507 12,002 10,375 23,434 11,277 4.4 5.0 4.3 10.1 5.0 At contracting establishments 8,736 7,242 8,221 19,703 8,218 3.7 3.0 3.4 8.5 3.6 At closing establishments 1,771 4,760 2,154 3,731 3,059 0.7 2.0 0.9 1.6 1.4 Net employment change -208 501 97 -15,662 1,407 -0.1 0.2 0.1 -6.8 0.6 Leisure and hospitality Gross job gains 25,421 25,113 17,870 12,864 32,756 9.5 9.2 6.6 5.4 15.0 At expanding establishments 20,247 21,344 13,654 9,316 27,435 7.6 7.8 5.0 3.9 12.6 At opening establishments 5,174 3,769 4,216 3,548 5,321 1.9 1.4 1.6 1.5 2.4 Gross job losses 23,027 20,297 29,618 84,570 19,207 8.6 7.5 11.0 35.4 8.8 At contracting establishments 20,431 16,787 23,687 73,870 13,873 7.6 6.2 8.8 30.9 6.4 At closing establishments 2,596 3,510 5,931 10,700 5,334 1.0 1.3 2.2 4.5 2.4 Net employment change 2,394 4,816 -11,748 -71,706 13,549 0.9 1.7 -4.4 -30.0 6.2 Other services Gross job gains 4,077 4,187 3,795 2,718 4,220 8.1 8.1 7.3 5.6 9.0 At expanding establishments 3,028 3,196 3,068 1,760 2,994 6.0 6.2 5.9 3.6 6.4 At opening establishments 1,049 991 727 958 1,226 2.1 1.9 1.4 2.0 2.6 Gross job losses 3,395 3,761 4,152 7,168 3,978 6.7 7.3 8.1 14.6 8.5 At contracting establishments 2,670 2,822 3,085 5,689 2,541 5.3 5.5 6.0 11.6 5.4 At closing establishments 725 939 1,067 1,479 1,437 1.4 1.8 2.1 3.0 3.1 Net employment change 682 426 -357 -4,450 242 1.4 0.8 -0.8 -9.0 0.5