Business Employment Dynamics in Utah — Third Quarter 2020

News Release Information 21-824-KAN

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

From June 2020 to September 2020, gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments in Utah were 114,545, while gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments were 78,072, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Michael Hirniak noted that the difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses yielded a net employment gain of 36,473 jobs in the private sector during the third quarter of 2020. During the previous quarter, gross job losses exceeded gross job gains by 54,496. (See chart 1.)

View Chart Data

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all private businesses in the economy. Business Employment Dynamics (BED) statistics track these changes in employment at private-sector establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses is the net change in employment. (See Technical Note.)

Gross job gains

In the third quarter of 2020, gross job gains represented 9.1 percent of private-sector employment in Utah; nationally, gross job gains accounted for 9.4 percent of private-sector employment (See chart 2.) Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment due to expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. In Utah, gross job gains at expanding establishments totaled 93,941in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 27,525 jobs compared to the previous quarter. Opening establishments accounted for 20,604 jobs gained in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 3,521 jobs from the previous quarter. (See table 1.)

View Chart Data

Gross job losses

In the third quarter of 2020, gross job losses represented 6.2 percent of private-sector employment in Utah; nationally, gross job losses accounted for 6.0 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 3.) Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. In Utah, contracting establishments lost 63,251 jobs in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 54,992 jobs from the prior quarter. Closing establishments lost 14,821 jobs, a decrease of 4,931 jobs from the previous quarter.

View Chart Data

Industries

Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in 10 of the 11 industry sectors in Utah in the third quarter of 2020. Leisure and hospitality had the largest over-the-quarter net job increase, with a gain of 12,164 jobs. This was the result of 23,805 gross job gains and 11,641 gross job losses. The retail trade industry had a net gain of 7,480 jobs. Construction had a net loss of 1,056 jobs in the third quarter of 2020.

For more information

The BED data series include gross job gains and gross job losses by industry subsector, for the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, as well as gross job gains and gross job losses at the firm level by employer size class. BED data for the states have been included in table 2of this release. Additional information is available online at www.bls.gov/bdm/.

The Business Employment Dynamics for Fourth Quarter 2020 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Technical Note

The Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data are a product of a federal-state cooperative program known as Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The BED data are compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from existing QCEW records. Most employers in the U.S. are required to file quarterly reports on the employment and wages of workers covered by unemployment insurance (UI) laws, and to pay quarterly UI taxes. The QCEW is based largely on quarterly UI reports which are sent by businesses to the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). These UI reports are supplemented by two additional BLS data collections to render administrative data into economic statistics. Together these data comprise the QCEW and form the basis of the Bureau's establishment universe sampling frame.

In the BED program, the QCEW records are linked across quarters to provide a longitudinal history for each establishment. The linkage process allows the tracking of net employment changes at the establishment level, which in turn allows the estimation of jobs gained at opening and expanding units and jobs lost at closing and contracting units.

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all businesses in the economy. BED statistics track these changes in employment at private business establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment from expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. The difference between the number of gross jobs gained and the number of gross jobs lost is the net change in employment.

Gross job gains and gross job losses are expressed as rates by dividing their levels by the average of employment in the current and previous quarters. The rates are calculated for the components of gross job gains and gross job losses and then summed to form their respective totals. These rates can be added and subtracted just as their levels can. For instance, the difference between the gross job gains rate and the gross job losses rate is the net growth rate.

The formal definitions of employment changes are as follows:

Openings. These are either units with positive third month employment for the first time in the current quarter, with no links to the prior quarter, or with positive third month employment in the current quarter following zero employment in the previous quarter.

Expansions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net increase in employment over this period.

Closings. These are either units with positive third month employment in the previous quarter, with no employment or zero employment reported in the current quarter.

Contractions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net decrease in employment over this period.

The full Technical Note for the Business Employment Dynamics program, which includes information on coverage, concepts, and methodology, can be found in the current quarterly news release online at www.bls.gov/news.release/cewbd.htm.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Category Gross job gains and job losses

(3 months ended) Gross job gains and job losses

as a percent of employment

(3 months ended) Sept.

2019 Dec.

2019 Mar.

2020 June

2020 Sept.

2020 Sept.

2019 Dec.

2019 Mar.

2020 June

2020 Sept.

2020 Total private Gross job gains 87,882 87,902 85,420 83,499 114,545 6.8 6.8 6.6 6.5 9.1 At expanding establishments 71,276 71,237 69,930 66,416 93,941 5.5 5.5 5.4 5.2 7.5 At opening establishments 16,606 16,665 15,490 17,083 20,604 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.3 1.6 Gross job losses 80,452 81,579 83,326 137,995 78,072 6.3 6.3 6.4 10.9 6.2 At contracting establishments 66,372 64,404 67,774 118,243 63,251 5.2 5.0 5.2 9.3 5.0 At closing establishments 14,080 17,175 15,552 19,752 14,821 1.1 1.3 1.2 1.6 1.2 Net employment change 7,430 6,323 2,094 -54,496 36,473 0.5 0.5 0.2 -4.4 2.9 Construction Gross job gains 9,538 11,894 11,793 10,284 9,905 8.8 10.7 10.2 8.8 8.7 At expanding establishments 7,539 9,453 9,600 7,961 7,955 7.0 8.5 8.3 6.8 7.0 At opening establishments 1,999 2,441 2,193 2,323 1,950 1.8 2.2 1.9 2.0 1.7 Gross job losses 9,257 8,371 8,742 11,006 10,961 8.5 7.6 7.5 9.5 9.6 At contracting establishments 7,386 6,406 6,890 9,170 9,096 6.8 5.8 5.9 7.9 8.0 At closing establishments 1,871 1,965 1,852 1,836 1,865 1.7 1.8 1.6 1.6 1.6 Net employment change 281 3,523 3,051 -722 -1,056 0.3 3.1 2.7 -0.7 -0.9 Manufacturing Gross job gains 4,439 4,719 4,883 4,886 5,952 3.3 3.4 3.6 3.6 4.4 At expanding establishments 3,921 4,253 4,484 4,308 5,248 2.9 3.1 3.3 3.2 3.9 At opening establishments 518 466 399 578 704 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.5 Gross job losses 4,566 4,311 4,986 8,270 5,070 3.3 3.2 3.6 6.2 3.7 At contracting establishments 3,982 3,771 4,370 7,912 4,477 2.9 2.8 3.2 5.9 3.3 At closing establishments 584 540 616 358 593 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.4 Net employment change -127 408 -103 -3,384 882 0.0 0.2 0.0 -2.6 0.7 Wholesale trade Gross job gains 2,715 2,835 2,791 2,453 3,859 5.2 5.4 5.2 4.6 7.3 At expanding establishments 2,051 2,290 2,241 1,856 3,216 3.9 4.4 4.2 3.5 6.1 At opening establishments 664 545 550 597 643 1.3 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.2 Gross job losses 2,539 2,496 2,327 3,886 2,603 4.8 4.8 4.4 7.4 5.0 At contracting establishments 1,955 1,829 1,749 3,315 2,033 3.7 3.5 3.3 6.3 3.9 At closing establishments 584 667 578 571 570 1.1 1.3 1.1 1.1 1.1 Net employment change 176 339 464 -1,433 1,256 0.4 0.6 0.8 -2.8 2.3 Retail trade Gross job gains 10,440 10,606 9,771 13,231 16,314 6.0 6.2 5.7 7.8 9.5 At expanding establishments 8,655 9,114 8,967 11,573 14,157 5.0 5.3 5.2 6.8 8.2 At opening establishments 1,785 1,492 804 1,658 2,157 1.0 0.9 0.5 1.0 1.3 Gross job losses 11,303 10,953 9,950 18,009 8,834 6.5 6.4 5.8 10.5 5.1 At contracting establishments 9,688 9,241 8,398 16,602 7,378 5.6 5.4 4.9 9.7 4.3 At closing establishments 1,615 1,712 1,552 1,407 1,456 0.9 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.8 Net employment change -863 -347 -179 -4,778 7,480 -0.5 -0.2 -0.1 -2.7 4.4 Transportation and warehousing Gross job gains 3,857 4,644 2,864 5,325 5,885 6.4 7.6 4.6 8.9 9.7 At expanding establishments 3,300 4,300 2,416 4,832 5,228 5.5 7.0 3.9 8.1 8.6 At opening establishments 557 344 448 493 657 0.9 0.6 0.7 0.8 1.1 Gross job losses 3,450 3,370 4,383 6,503 3,089 5.8 5.5 7.1 10.8 5.1 At contracting establishments 3,037 2,508 3,896 5,952 2,621 5.1 4.1 6.3 9.9 4.3 At closing establishments 413 862 487 551 468 0.7 1.4 0.8 0.9 0.8 Net employment change 407 1,274 -1,519 -1,178 2,796 0.6 2.1 -2.5 -1.9 4.6 Information Gross job gains 3,088 2,235 2,734 2,067 3,586 8.0 5.8 7.1 5.5 9.8 At expanding establishments 2,631 1,857 2,118 1,688 2,710 6.8 4.8 5.5 4.5 7.4 At opening establishments 457 378 616 379 876 1.2 1.0 1.6 1.0 2.4 Gross job losses 2,319 3,259 2,487 4,857 2,260 6.0 8.4 6.4 12.8 6.2 At contracting establishments 1,852 2,173 2,099 4,353 1,788 4.8 5.6 5.4 11.5 4.9 At closing establishments 467 1,086 388 504 472 1.2 2.8 1.0 1.3 1.3 Net employment change 769 -1,024 247 -2,790 1,326 2.0 -2.6 0.7 -7.3 3.6 Financial activities Gross job gains 5,368 5,374 4,773 5,752 6,257 5.9 5.9 5.1 6.2 6.7 At expanding establishments 4,075 3,954 3,621 4,197 4,563 4.5 4.3 3.9 4.5 4.9 At opening establishments 1,293 1,420 1,152 1,555 1,694 1.4 1.6 1.2 1.7 1.8 Gross job losses 4,547 4,637 4,281 6,163 5,272 5.0 5.1 4.7 6.6 5.7 At contracting establishments 3,009 3,357 3,020 4,565 3,912 3.3 3.7 3.3 4.9 4.2 At closing establishments 1,538 1,280 1,261 1,598 1,360 1.7 1.4 1.4 1.7 1.5 Net employment change 821 737 492 -411 985 0.9 0.8 0.4 -0.4 1.0 Professional and business services Gross job gains 16,655 16,149 16,240 17,920 21,219 7.5 7.2 7.3 8.1 9.5 At expanding establishments 13,107 11,623 12,552 13,589 16,146 5.9 5.2 5.6 6.1 7.2 At opening establishments 3,548 4,526 3,688 4,331 5,073 1.6 2.0 1.7 2.0 2.3 Gross job losses 15,218 16,932 14,556 21,873 16,100 6.8 7.6 6.5 9.8 7.2 At contracting establishments 12,020 12,948 11,012 18,076 12,710 5.4 5.8 4.9 8.1 5.7 At closing establishments 3,198 3,984 3,544 3,797 3,390 1.4 1.8 1.6 1.7 1.5 Net employment change 1,437 -783 1,684 -3,953 5,119 0.7 -0.4 0.8 -1.7 2.3 Education and health services Gross job gains 11,660 9,655 9,566 8,045 12,249 6.1 5.0 4.8 4.2 6.4 At expanding establishments 9,823 7,913 7,938 6,077 10,378 5.1 4.1 4.0 3.2 5.4 At opening establishments 1,837 1,742 1,628 1,968 1,871 1.0 0.9 0.8 1.0 1.0 Gross job losses 8,193 8,290 8,061 15,317 8,117 4.3 4.2 4.1 8.0 4.3 At contracting establishments 6,931 6,337 6,572 13,273 6,491 3.6 3.2 3.3 6.9 3.4 At closing establishments 1,262 1,953 1,489 2,044 1,626 0.7 1.0 0.8 1.1 0.9 Net employment change 3,467 1,365 1,505 -7,272 4,132 1.8 0.8 0.7 -3.8 2.1 Leisure and hospitality Gross job gains 15,705 15,116 15,455 10,070 23,805 10.2 9.8 10.0 7.2 18.3 At expanding establishments 12,765 12,680 12,568 7,911 20,134 8.3 8.2 8.1 5.7 15.5 At opening establishments 2,940 2,436 2,887 2,159 3,671 1.9 1.6 1.9 1.5 2.8 Gross job losses 14,955 14,440 19,316 34,440 11,641 9.7 9.3 12.4 24.6 9.0 At contracting establishments 13,098 12,443 16,498 28,656 9,495 8.5 8.0 10.6 20.5 7.3 At closing establishments 1,857 1,997 2,818 5,784 2,146 1.2 1.3 1.8 4.1 1.7 Net employment change 750 676 -3,861 -24,370 12,164 0.5 0.5 -2.4 -17.4 9.3 Other services Gross job gains 2,970 3,332 2,930 2,271 3,798 8.2 9.1 8.1 6.6 11.3 At expanding establishments 2,295 2,713 2,090 1,465 2,758 6.3 7.4 5.8 4.3 8.2 At opening establishments 675 619 840 806 1,040 1.9 1.7 2.3 2.3 3.1 Gross job losses 2,837 2,916 2,931 5,271 2,424 7.8 8.0 8.1 15.3 7.2 At contracting establishments 2,301 2,056 2,107 4,265 1,789 6.3 5.6 5.8 12.4 5.3 At closing establishments 536 860 824 1,006 635 1.5 2.4 2.3 2.9 1.9 Net employment change 133 416 -1 -3,000 1,374 0.4 1.1 0.0 -8.7 4.1