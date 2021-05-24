Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Business Finance Guarantee Scheme to conclude on 30 June

05/24/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Issue date:
Tuesday, 25 May 2021

The Business Finance Guarantee Scheme (BFGS) is coming to a close and will conclude on 30 June 2021.

The Scheme was established in March 2020 to support small and medium businesses to access credit for cashflow, capital assets and projects related to, responding to, or recovering from, the impacts of COVID-19.

The Government-backed scheme was an immediate temporary measure to help lenders provide credit to viable businesses. It encourages banks, non-bank deposit takers (non-banks) and non-deposit taking lenders to lend where otherwise they may not, by the Government taking up to 80% of the loan's default risk. Borrowers are still liable and must pay back the debt, with interest, in the usual way.

A BFGS loan must be approved, signed and documented by 30 June 2021 for inclusion in the scheme - however it does not have to be drawn down. Each lender has its own processes and cut-off times for applications under the scheme and will make their own lending decisions.

As at 11 May, lending of $2.4bn has been made available by banks and non-bank lenders using the scheme.

Information and data on BFGS is available here on the Treasury website: Business Finance Guarantee scheme

The Small Business Cashflow Scheme (SBCS) to support small to medium businesses and organisations struggling with a loss of actual revenue due to COVID-19 remains open until 31 December 2023. More information on SBCS is available on the Inland Revenue website.

Note:

The Reserve Bank - Te Pūtea Matua's Term Lending Facility (TLF), which has supported the BFGS, will also close. The last scheduled Facility window runs from 26-28 July 2021. The TLF has been available to eligible counterparties since May 2020. To date, $1.46 billion has been borrowed through the TLF. The TLF aimed to ensure access to funding for banks at low interest rates for up to 5 years' duration.

Last updated:
Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Disclaimer

New Zealand Treasury published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 21:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds TRMT, STL, KNL, and MRLN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
05:59pCAPITOL INVESTMENT  : Doma to Participate in J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference and KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference
BU
05:58pAMERICA'S CAR-MART : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pINVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST  : 2020 ESG Report
PU
05:57pINVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST  : Investor Presentation - May 2021
PU
05:56pDeputy U.S Treasury chief sees G7 support for 15%-plus global minimum tax
RE
05:56pMexican judge rejects industry bid to halt GMO corn, glyphosate ban
RE
05:53pMER TELEMANAGEMENT  : MTS Announces Receipt of notice of deficiency with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirement
PR
05:53pSEMAPA  : Management transaction
PU
05:53pREV GROUP  : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on Monday June 7, 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money (May 22)
2Cryptocurrencies bounce back from Sunday sell-off, bitcoin still down 30% in May
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
5Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

HOT NEWS