Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market to Grow by $ 12.62 Bn During 2020-2024 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 | Technavio

The business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market is poised to grow by USD 12.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005827/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need to improve business efficiency.
The business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the flourishing medical tourism industry globally as one of the prime reasons driving the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market covers the following areas:
Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market Sizing
Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market Forecast
Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
-
Hitachi Ltd.
-
International Business Machines Corp.
-
Microsoft Corp.
-
MicroStrategy Inc.
-
Oracle Corp.
-
QlikTech international AB
-
SAP SE
-
SAS Institute Inc.
-
Tableau Software LLC
-
TIBCO Software Inc.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Digital Intelligence Platform Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The digital intelligence platform market size has the potential to grow by $ 10.11 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The mobile artificial intelligence market size has the potential to grow by USD 13.26 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End-user
-
BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
ICT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers – Demand led growth
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Hitachi Ltd.
-
International Business Machines Corp.
-
Microsoft Corp.
-
MicroStrategy Inc.
-
Oracle Corp.
-
QlikTech international AB
-
SAP SE
-
SAS Institute Inc.
-
Tableau Software LLC
-
TIBCO Software Inc.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005827/en/