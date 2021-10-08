Business Journal Recognizes Parker University as One of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Parker University in Dallas, Texas, was recognized as one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S. by Business Journal. This study featured an analysis of more than 1,500 primarily campus-based, four-year colleges and universities with at least 1,000 students. The study found that while the average total enrollment fell 5% between fall 2016 and 2020, roughly one-third of the schools reported enrollment growth during that time.

Business Journal shares, “Many of these fast-growing colleges (including Parker University) added new programs and ramped up recruiting efforts to attract students in recent years. New online programs, particularly in healthcare areas, also contributed to much of the enrollment growth at several of the fastest-growing colleges. Others shifted strategies to widen the net of prospective students.”

Parker University, ranked as the twentieth fastest-growing college in the analysis, with a total enrollment in fall 2016 of 1,128, which grew to 1,697 by fall 2020. This was a 50% change over five years. This is just one of the latest accomplishments for Parker University, as the university has received many other recognitions, including being named a 2021 Honor Role institution on the official Great Colleges to Work For® list.

“Parker University provides quality education to our students across many healthcare disciplines. Our Faculty and Staff are the embodiment of nurturing service. As a result, our students are the benefactors of that loving tutelage and guidance. An F3 tornado in 2019, and the continuing COVID-19 epidemic, might have been devastating for many, but our Parker family rallied, organized, and shifted everything online when it was necessary and brought back live in-person classes as soon as it was feasible. None of the past year and a half, hard work, and loving service could have been remotely possible without Parker's faculty and staff!” says Dr. William E. Morgan, President of Parker University.

To learn more about all the unique programs offered at Parker University, visit parker.edu.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For® and as a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.

