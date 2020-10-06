Business Mogul Kevin O'Leary, aka "Mr. Wonderful," awards Founder of LifeBrand the Winner of StartEngine Pitch Competition

Philadelphia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kevin O’Leary aka “Mr. Wonderful” from ABC’s hit TV series, “Shark Tank” has picked a Pennsylvania man as the winner of a competition created by StartEngine. What started with nearly 1500 startups LifeBrand was the last one standing winning a $10,000.00 grant from Mr. O’Leary. “We’ll be using that money to hire additional employees and create new jobs” said LifeBrand’s Founder and CEO. Thomas J. Colaiezzi of Springfield, PA started his professional career as a janitor at a Philadelphia area LA Fitness, and worked his way up as top salesman , general manager, and then District Vice President. It was at L.A. Fitness that he learned his passion for business and sales. Now, he is helping many businesses and individuals clean up, and monitor their social media reputation. Whether you’re one person or an entire company, Colaiezzi says LifeBrand takes 100% control of your social media.

StartEngine, who hosted the pitch competition, enables everyday people to become angel investors and venture capitalists by giving them access to startup investment opportunities.

LifeBrand utilizes continual machine learning to locate and remove harmful content off of your social media accounts. It scans social media accounts for inappropriate or controversial material, then removes it. Nearly everyone in their younger years has posted something that doesn’t reflect well on them as an adult and doesn’t reflect well for the company that they work for. LifeBrand helps protect both the individual and company reputations.

LifeBrand has also developed a FCRA compliant way for companies to run social media background checks, similar to criminal background checks or credit checks. Social Media is far too important for employers to ignore, but employers needed a compliant way to check social media. That’s where LifeBrand comes in. They not only protect the employer but also the potential employees rights in being notified ahead of time that their social media content could affect the hiring decision. It gives the employee the ability to review their content and essentially brings the process of social media snooping or recruiting “above table”.

“This is a strong entrepreneur with every question answered. He nailed it…I totally see the opportunity for what this could be, and how important it is, and how I want to use it in my businesses,” said Kevin O’Leary. Click here to watch a video of O'Leary awarding LifeBrand the prize!

“I’m blown away he picked us as a winner, thank you Kevin O’Leary and StartEngine for one of the best days of my life. This is just the beginning, said Thomas Colaiezzi.

Check out your social media reputation today, and test it LIVE here: https://cleanbrand.lifebrand.life/

You can read more about StartEngine's First Pitch Competition on its website.

###

LifeBrand:

LifeBrand is the world leader in social media detection and prevention. With our patent pending FCRA compliant social media background check we have built a safer, more compliant way to perform social media background checks while also protecting the privacy and rights of employees. Our reputation management for consumers allows individuals the opportunity to scan, locate, and remove any potentially damaging posts from their social media that could damage their personal brand or corporate brand of their employer. Our proprietary Social Impact Score also allows individuals and businesses to predict future behavior and analyze past behavior. Currently working with some of the largest corporations in the world LifeBrand is here to stay.