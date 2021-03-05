Business Paper - Seventeenth Meeting of the First Session of the Twelfth Anguilla House of Assembly - 09 March 2021

THE ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

ORDER OF BUSINESS

SEVENTEENTH MEETING OF THE FIRST SESSION THE TWELFTH ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

Tuesday March 09th, 2021; at 10:00am

Issued: 04/03/2021F

1. Prayers

2. Confirmation of Minutes

2.1

Minutes of Proceedings of the Sixteenth Meeting of First Session ofTwelfth Anguilla House of Assembly

3.

Oath of Allegiance to New Members*

4. Announcements by the Direction of the Speaker

5. Papers*

6. Reports from Committees*

7. Petitions*

8. Government Notices*

9. Unofficial Notices*

10. Questions*

11. Motions*

12.Other Business

12.1 Government Business

12.1.1 A Bill for Reduction of Salaries and Allowances of Ministers

Act, 2021

12.1.1.1 Second Reading

12.1.1.2 Committee

12.1.1.3 Third Reading

12.1.4.1 Second Reading

12.1.4.2 Committee

12.1.4.3 Third Reading

13. Adjournment

*Denotes that there is no business for the listed agenda item