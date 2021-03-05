Business Paper - Seventeenth Meeting of the First Session of the Twelfth Anguilla House of Assembly - 09 March 2021

THE ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
ORDER OF BUSINESS
SEVENTEENTH MEETING OF THE FIRST SESSION THE TWELFTH ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
Tuesday March 09th, 2021; at 10:00am
Issued: 04/03/2021F
1. Prayers
2. Confirmation of Minutes
2.1
Minutes of Proceedings of the Sixteenth Meeting of First Session ofTwelfth Anguilla House of Assembly
3.
Oath of Allegiance to New Members*
4. Announcements by the Direction of the Speaker
5. Papers*
6. Reports from Committees*
7. Petitions*
8. Government Notices*
9. Unofficial Notices*
10. Questions*
11. Motions*
12.Other Business
12.1 Government Business
12.1.1 A Bill for Reduction of Salaries and Allowances of Ministers
Act, 2021
12.1.1.1 Second Reading
12.1.1.2 Committee
12.1.1.3 Third Reading
12.1.2 A Bill for, Biodiversity and Heritage Conservation(Amendment) Act, 2021
12.1.2.1 Second Reading
12.1.2.2 Committee
12.1.2.3 Third Reading
12.1.3 A Bill for, Education (Amendment) Act, 2021
12.1.3.1 Second Reading
12.1.3.2 Committee
12.1.3.3 Third Reading
12.1.4 A Bill for Anguilla Community College (Amendment) Act,
2021
12.1.4.1 Second Reading
12.1.4.2 Committee
12.1.4.3 Third Reading
13. Adjournment
*Denotes that there is no business for the listed agenda item
