Business Paper Seventh Meeting of the Second Session of the Twelfth Anguilla House of Assembly - 04 Jan 2022

12/31/2021 | 01:57pm EST
THE ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

ORDER OF BUSINESS

SEVENTH MEETING OF THE SECOND SESSION

THE TWELFTH ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

Tuesday 4th December, 2021; at 2:00pm

Issued: 31/12/2021F

  1. Prayers
  2. Confirmation of Minutes
    1. Minutes of Proceedings of the Sixth Meeting of the Second Session of Twelfth Anguilla House of Assembly
  4. Oath of Allegiance to New Members*
  5. Announcements by the direction of the Speaker
  6. Questions*
  7. Government Statements on Recent Developments*
  8. Papers*
  9. Reports from Committees*
  10. Petitions*
  11. Government Notices*
  12. Private Members Notices*
  13. Motions*

(m)Personal Explanations*

  1. Other Business
    i. Government Business

  2. a. A Bill For, Appropriation (2022) Act, 2022
    1. First Reading
    2. Second Reading - Budget Address
    1. Private Members' Bills*
    2. Private Bills*
    3. Other Orders of the Day
  2. Adjournment

*Denotes that there is no business for the listed agenda item.

Disclaimer

Government of Anguilla published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 18:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS