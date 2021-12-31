Business Paper Seventh Meeting of the Second Session of the Twelfth Anguilla House of Assembly - 04 Jan 2022

THE ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
ORDER OF BUSINESS
SEVENTH MEETING OF THE SECOND SESSION
THE TWELFTH ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
Tuesday 4th December, 2021; at 2:00pm
Issued: 31/12/2021F
-
Prayers
-
Confirmation of Minutes
-
-
Minutes of Proceedings of the Sixth Meeting of the Second Session of Twelfth Anguilla House of Assembly
-
Oath of Allegiance to New Members*
-
Announcements by the direction of the Speaker
-
Questions*
-
Government Statements on Recent Developments*
-
Papers*
-
Reports from Committees*
-
Petitions*
-
Government Notices*
-
Private Members Notices*
-
Motions*
(m)Personal Explanations*
-
Other Business
i. Government Business
-