Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Business and Policy Leaders Sign Letter to President Biden Urging U.S. Leadership to Speed Global Vaccination Effort

05/11/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A group of 16 international business and policy leaders today published an open letter to U.S. President Joseph R. Biden calling on him to “demonstrate decisive U.S. leadership now” to combat increasingly deadly Covid-19 outbreaks in Latin America, Europe and Asia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511006247/en/

“The U.S. must act now to leverage rapidly increasing U.S. domestic vaccine production, export ever-larger volumes of our surplus supplies, and go to work on the massive technical and logistical challenges to vaccine development on a global scale,” the letter says, noting the rampant spread of the virus in places like India and the Philippines and the likelihood for mutations that will perpetuate globally if left unchecked.

The letter also expresses opposition to the intellectual property waiver being promoted by the World Trade Organization, saying the move “would make little difference and could do harm” by not considering the steps necessary for safely manufacturing the vaccines.

The full text of the letter is attached. Initiated by Maurice R. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc., the letter is also signed by: Ken Langone, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of NYU Langone Health; Secretary William Cohen; Noel V. Lateef, Foreign Policy Association; Ambassador Carla A. Hills; Ambassador John D. Negroponte; Ambassador John F. Maisto; Alexander Feldman, U.S. ASEAN Business Council; Suzanne Clarke, U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Michelle McMurray-Heath, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO); Adam S. Posen, Peterson Institute for International Economics; Hank Hendrickson, U.S. Philippines Society; Dr. John J. Hamre, Center for Strategic & International Studies; Dimitri Simes, Center for the National Interest; Ambassador Mark Green; and Dr. Robert Goldberg, Center for Medicine in the Public Interest.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSUNDIAL GROWERS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results
AQ
05:58pWerner Enterprises Announces Completion of Planned Transition of Board Leadership
GL
05:58pQUALYS  : May 2021 Patch Tuesday – 55 Vulnerabilities, 5 Critical, Adobe
PU
05:58pACIES ACQUISITION  : PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
05:56pHACKETT GROUP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pDOLLARAMA  : Confirms Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results Release Date and Hosting of Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
05:56pOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis – Q1 2021
PU
05:54p4MATIV  : and NuGen Go Announce a Groundbreaking Strategic Partnership Ensuring Transportation Is Not a Barrier to a High-Quality Education
BU
05:53pPFIZER  : Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
05:53pTRACK  : Reports 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation woes push U.S. stocks to 1-month low, USD struggle
2'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users
3EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark worst sell-off this year, travel and tech tumble
4AGFA-GEVAERT NV : AGFA-GEVAERT IN Q1 2021: ongoing volume recovery, good performance by HealthCare IT and Digi..
5Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack

HOT NEWS