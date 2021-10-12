Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Business aviation industry commits to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

10/12/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Business jets are seen at the NBAA exhibition in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (Reuters) - The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and other industry groups on Tuesday committed to "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050, as the sector's flagship private jet show kicked off in Las Vegas.

Business aviation has joined airlines and airports in strengthening its plans to tackle climate change. Earlier, the industry had pledged to halve emissions from 2005 levels by 2050.

Aviation accounts for roughly 3% of global CO2 emissions, and a surge in private travel is putting the business aviation industry under greater pressure to cut emissions.

Aviation brokers and other industry executives at the show told Reuters that buyers are looking for more efficient models and asking about offsetting, but none are putting off purchases of corporate aircraft or private travel due to the environment.

While business aviation emits a fraction of pollution compared with commercial, private travel has come under widening scrutiny because it generates more emissions per passenger than scheduled airline traffic.

"The world is demanding sustainability," NBAA chief executive Ed Bolen told a breakfast with reporters.

A week ago, a group representing global airlines set the same target at its annual general meeting in Boston.

Planemakers are adding more recycled material on planes, seeking ways to lighten aircraft to burn less fuel and working on a new generation of electric aircraft.

But like airlines, corporate aircraft executives agree the quickest way to cut emissions is through use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) which is not widely available due to its higher costs.

The U.S. Department of Energy website says sustainable aviation fuel is "made from renewable biomass and waste resources" and has the potential "to deliver the performance of petroleum-based jet fuel but with a fraction of its carbon footprint."

"SAF will decarbonize the industry quickly," said Éric Trappier, chief executive of Dassault Aviation SA

While SAF is now in too short supply to satisfy the needs of commercial aviation, a ramp up in production could more easily satisfy private travel, Trappier told Reuters.

"Our clients, they are prepared to pay a bit more for fuel," he said in an interview on the sidelines of the show.

According to a recent forecast on business aviation by Honeywell International, 83% of 2021 survey respondents said they do not currently use any methods for "environmentally friendly" flight operations.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Las Vegas; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Allison Lampert


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DASSAULT AVIATION SA -0.85% 93.35 Real-time Quote.4.96%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.26% 214.74 Delayed Quote.1.22%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pU.s. commerce department submitted 'initial set of recommendations to the administration’s key national security advisors' on app data security -commerce department spokesperson
RE
02:46pLuxury giant LVMH's third-quarter sales up by 20%
RE
02:33pFed policymakers hone in on November taper timeline
RE
02:32pTHG shares plunge after investor presentation
RE
02:26pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Wall St steady with investors cautious ahead of earnings
RE
02:25pBusiness aviation industry commits to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
RE
02:21pU.S. House expected to pass bill to hike debt ceiling, avert default
RE
02:21pU.S. quits scale record high, millions of job openings as labor market tightens
RE
02:11p"There will be things that people can't get," at Christmas, White House warns
RE
02:07pECB policymaker Kazimir charged with bribery, denies wrongdoing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's property sector stalked by Evergrande default fears
2JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation
3EasyJet : FTSE 100 drops on rising inflation concerns; miners, travel w..
4Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM HELPS CREATE EUROPE’S LEADER IN OPEN S..
5UK rate hike is imminent

HOT NEWS