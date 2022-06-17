Log in
Business calendar: BOJ defies the trend

06/17/2022 | 07:56pm EDT
STORY: Here's what to watch in the business and finance world in the week to June 24.

Keep an eye on Japanese inflation data on Friday.

The Bank of Japan has bucked a global trend of monetary tightening by keeping ultra-low interest rates.

But with rising living costs and upcoming mid-term elections, the BOJ may feel pressure on inflation.

Investors want details on the ECB's promised support for the euro block's indebted southern rim.

They'll be watching to see how the bank plans to prevent rate hikes from hurting weaker economies.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be in the spotlight on Wednesday.

Fresh off the biggest rate hike in nearly three decades, he's testifying before the Senate Banking Committee.

He may be quizzed on how the Fed can tame inflation.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS