Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Business calendar: central bank bonanza

04/29/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Here's what to watch in the week to May 6

The Federal Reserve stars in a huge week for central banks

On Wednesday we'll find out just how hard it's going to fight inflation

Policymakers have flagged a half-percentage-point rate hike

Investors bet on much more over the year

A day later, the Bank of England is tipped to raise rates for the fourth time in a row

It hasn't done that since 1997

The bank wants to curb inflation, but not spark a recession

Markets will also watch to see if bond buying turns into bond selling

Currency traders will keep an eye on what it all means for the dollar

It's been soaring against the euro, yen and other currencies

That means more costly imports, and more inflation, in those countries

Some remember 1994, when similar factors drove emerging market crises

There's a rate decision in Australia too

With inflation at 20-year highs, some bet on hikes there as well

That could be bad news for Prime Minister Scott Morrison

He faces a tough election, with the cost of living the top issue

And will Moscow up the ante on gas supplies?

It's already cut off Poland and Bulgaria after they wouldn't pay in roubles

Now the focus is on Germany, which looks vulnerable

It depends on Russia for around a third of its gas


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pUSTR to lead delegation to Kenya to explore trade, investment
RE
05:49pBUSINESS CALENDAR : central bank bonanza
RE
05:48pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 4.79% to 95.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pEuro Lost 4.67% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pSterling Lost 4.31% to $1.2576 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pDollar Gains 6.70% to 129.85 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pPelosi hopes to approve $33 billion Ukraine aid 'as soon as possible'
RE
05:41pAbbott to release some nutrition products halted after baby formula recall
RE
05:36pFBI searches of data collected without a warrant nearly triples last year
RE
05:34pWall St Week Ahead-Rocky stock market faces Fed test with eyes on tightening plans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar dips, U.S. stocks tumble on inflation concerns
2Apple sees bigger supply problems after strong start to year
3Chinese Tech Giants Surge After Beijing Pledges to Support Sector
4Amazon.com Down Over 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Oc..
5Novo Nordisk lifts 2022 outlook after strong quarter, shares jump

HOT NEWS