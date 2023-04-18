LONDON (Reuters) - More companies in England and Wales entered insolvency during March than at any point since monthly records started three years ago, according to official data on Tuesday that showed a 16% increase on a year ago.

The Insolvency Service Agency reported 2,457 corporate insolvencies last month, up from 1,784 in February.

The rate of companies falling into insolvency fell sharply with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to government support programmes and lockdowns slowing the progress of courts handling insolvency cases.

But with companies facing rising costs and a stagnant economy, insolvencies are again on the rise.

The Insolvency Service said creditors' voluntary liquidations were the biggest driver of corporate insolvency in March.

"Businesses are struggling to secure financing and pay off their loans due to high interest rates and the wider impact inflation and consumer sentiment is having on sales and cash flows," said David Kelly, head of insolvency at accountants PwC.

"Company insolvencies will likely continue to rise in the short term, making for a challenging spring," he added.

Individual insolvencies also rose sharply in March, although were still down slightly on a year ago.

Breathing space applications - which holds off creditor action for 60 days so people in debt can reorganise their finances - rose to a new high in March, following their introduction in May 2021.

"People are still very worried about money and the economy, and are reluctant to spend on anything other than the basics," said Nicky Fisher, vice president at insolvency and restructuring trade body R3.

Figures on Wednesday are expected to show annual UK consumer price inflation fell below 10% in March, but still far above the Bank of England's 2% target.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla and Andy Bruce; Editing by Christina Fincher)