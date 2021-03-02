Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Business model sustainability and adequate product design identified as new strategic supervisory priorities for national supervisors

03/02/2021 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 Feb 2021

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) identified business model sustainability and adequate product design as two Union-wide strategic supervisory priorities relevant for national competent authorities (NCAs).

Following the revised EIOPA Regulation, NCAs shall take those priorities into account when drawing up their work programmes and shall notify EIOPA accordingly. EIOPA will coordinate the supervisory actions with the NCAs on specific topics with the aim to provide a structured and consistent response to the key risks the Europen Union and the individual insurance markets are exposed to.

NCAs will focus their supervisory activities on monitoring the impact of the prolonged low-yield environment as well as of the COVID-19 crisis on the business model sustainability and development of insurers and institutions for occupational retirement provision (IORPs).

Furthermore, the NCAs will monitor the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on products and will ensure that product and oversight governance (POG) requirements and other relevant consumer protection and conduct of business related requirements are adequately implemented to address the deficiencies which emerged in the crisis.

Gabriel Bernardino, EIOPA Chair, said: The new powers that EIOPA got with the revised regulation represent an important part of the new supervisory convergence toolkit to address risks that require specific attention and concerted supervisory action in the European Union.

'The selection of the analysis of business model sustainability and adequate product design in the context of the COVID-19 crisis and the prolonged low-yield environment, will ensure that risks and supervisory concerns in these two areas are addressed simultaneously by NCAs across the European Union and thereby ensuring greater protection for all policyholders and beneficiaries as well as and the orderly functioning of the insurance and occupational pensions markets.'

The supervisory priorities for 2021 draw on an assessment of the key risks and vulnerabilities in the insurance and occupational pensions sectors.

Download the supervisory priorities

Background

Under its revised Regulation (Art. 29 (a)), EIOPA is responsible to identify up to two priorities of Union-wide relevance which shall reflect future developments and trends. When defining these priorities, EIOPA takes into consideration the contributions received NCAs, existing work performed by the European institutions, as well as analysis, warnings and recommendations published by the European Systemic Risk Board.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 15:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:22aCOATS  : collaborates with leading Spanish fashion design school
PU
10:21aPhoenix-based Construction Technology Company Mosaic Hires First CFO
GL
10:21aCITIZENS FOR A PRO-BUSINESS DELAWARE  : Renews Calls for Transparency in TransPerfect Court Case in Light of “Bad Faith” Attorney Fees from Skadden Arps
BU
10:20aWORKLLAMA  : Named Vanguard Leader in Ardent Partners 2021 Digital Staffing Platforms Technology Advisor Rankings for Direct Sourcing Solutions
BU
10:19aDRAGANFLY  : IIROC Trade Resumption - DFLY
AQ
10:19aSmithGroup Elevates Vlad Torskiy to Healthcare Strategist
GL
10:18aOverwhelming majority of voters want government to support domestic mining to secure u.s. economy, jobs and supply chains
PU
10:18aDolan welcomes trade unionists' contribution to discussion on Irish unity
PU
10:18a41st SAARCFINANCE Governors' Group Meeting and SAARCFINANCE Governors' Symposium, March 01-02, 2021
PU
10:18aUNION PLUS : Cozy recipes to curl up with
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
2SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
3To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
4DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : 2020 Preliminary -16-
5EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : Weak commodity prices weigh on European shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ